The Chinese city in the center of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 700 people across the country opened another makeshift hospital on Saturday, providing 1,500 beds, state media reported.

The first medical team arrived at Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan and patients will be admitted on Saturday, state CCTV reported. He said the hospital has 32 rooms and a surgical operating room.

Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, in central China, has been converting buildings into hospitals to serve the large number of patients who contracted the coronavirus.

The city's first makeshift hospital, Huoshenshan, built from scratch in just eight days, began receiving patients on Monday.

Hubei's health commission said on Saturday that 699 people in the province died from the disease and that it was 24,953 cases of the virus.