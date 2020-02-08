Winners of Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: the complete list

The awards season is in full swing and we are almost in full swing (also known as Oscar 2020 Awards) But first, let's honor the best of independent cinema.

The 2020 movie Independent Spirit Awards They were held on Saturday and were received by the host who returned Aubrey Square.

The best nominated movies included The lighthouse Y Uncut gems, and main star Adam Sandler also received an individual assent. The last film was also nominated for Best Film, as well as Marriage historystarring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver Y Laura Dern.

The awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California, and was broadcast live on IFC.

See a complete list of the winners of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (update for updates):

Best feature

A hidden life

Clemency

The farewell

Marriage history

Uncut gems

Best First Feature

Smart reserve – WINNER

the climb

Diane

The last black man in San Francisco

the Mustang

See you yesterday

Best female protagonist

Karen Allen Colewell

Hong Chau Driveways

Elisabeth Moss His smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best male protagonist

Chris Galust Give me freedom

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The lighthouse

Adam Sandler, Uncut gems

Matthias Schoenaerts, Mustang

Best director

Robert Eggers, the Lighthouse

Alma Har & # 39; el Honey Boy

Julius Onah Luce

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut gems

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Best documentary

American factory – WINNER

Apollo 11

For sama

Honeyland

Island of the hungry ghosts