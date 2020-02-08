Winners of Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: the complete list

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
The awards season is in full swing and we are almost in full swing (also known as Oscar 2020 Awards) But first, let's honor the best of independent cinema.
The 2020 movie Independent Spirit Awards They were held on Saturday and were received by the host who returned Aubrey Square.
The best nominated movies included The lighthouse Y Uncut gems, and main star Adam Sandler also received an individual assent. The last film was also nominated for Best Film, as well as Marriage historystarring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver Y Laura Dern.
The awards ceremony took place in Santa Monica, California, and was broadcast live on IFC.
See a complete list of the winners of the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (update for updates):
Best feature
A hidden life
Clemency
The farewell
Marriage history
Uncut gems
Best First Feature
Smart reserve – WINNER
the climb
Diane
The last black man in San Francisco
the Mustang
See you yesterday
Best female protagonist
Karen Allen Colewell
Hong Chau Driveways
Elisabeth Moss His smell
Mary Kay Place, Diane
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best male protagonist
Chris Galust Give me freedom
Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce
Robert Pattinson, The lighthouse
Adam Sandler, Uncut gems
Matthias Schoenaerts, Mustang
Best director
Robert Eggers, the Lighthouse
Alma Har & # 39; el Honey Boy
Julius Onah Luce
Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut gems
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Best documentary
American factory – WINNER
Apollo 11
For sama
Honeyland
Island of the hungry ghosts
Best support man
Willem Dafoe, The lighthouse – WINNER
Noah Jupe Honey boy
Shia Labeouf, Honey boy
Jonathan Majors, The last black man in San Francisco
Wendell Pierce, Burning Staff
Best supportive woman
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Taylor Russell Waves
Zhao Shuzhen The farewell
Lauren "Lolo,quot; Spencer, Give me freedom
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Robert Altman Award
The Robert Altman Prize is awarded to the cast, director and cast director of a film: Marriage history Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
Best screenplay
Noah Baumbach Marriage history
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, TO Powder
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Without cutting Gems
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Tarell Alvin Mccraney, High flying bird
Best First Screenplay
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol, See you yesterday – WINNER
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Driveways
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Blow the man down
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe, Green Grass
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger, the Vast at night
BEST EDITION
Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie, Uncut gems – WINNER
Julie Béziau, The third wife
Tyler L. Cook, Trust sword
Louise ford The lighthouse
Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give me freedom
Best photography
Jarin Blaschke, The lighthouse – WINNER
Todd Banhazl, Hustlers
Natasha Braier, Honey Boy
Chananun Chotrungroj, the Third Wife
Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar
Best international movie
Invisible Lifetime (Brazil)
the Miserables (France)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait of a lady on fire (France)
Altarpiece (Peru)
The memory (United Kingdom)
John Cassavetes Award
Give me freedom – WINNER
Burning Staff
Colewell
Premature
Wild Nights with Emily
Piaget Producers Award
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
Award someone to look at
Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature – WINNER
Ash Mayfair, The third wife
Joe Talbot, The last black man in San Francisco
Truer prize than fiction
Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland – WINNER
Khalik Allah Black mother
Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks
Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside, America
The Bonnie Prize
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang
The 2020 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
