Willem Dafoe finds it difficult to bond with Robert Pattinson on the set of the film

A24

The actor of & # 39; Murder in the Orient Express & # 39; He explains why he couldn't link up with his co-star on the set of Robert Eggers's psychological horror & # 39; The Lighthouse & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Willem Dafoe Y Robert Pattinson they were so intensely in their melancholic characters while filming "The lighthouse", they didn't" know each other "correctly until they started promoting the movie.

Dafoe tells WENN that he and his co-star didn't meet during filming, because their characters didn't like them.

%MINIFYHTML4f526f013e945f88c33bf19b5606d11911% %MINIFYHTML4f526f013e945f88c33bf19b5606d11912%

"We were filming in very difficult circumstances because a large part is outdoors and we are in this rocky peninsula, where we built this lighthouse," he explains. "The weather was really extreme, really strong. So, basically, I knew him inside the scenes and through the characters we play."

"We were working long hours and constantly changing to stay dry, just trying to survive the weather."

"Even when we are indoors, it is very cold and wet with flooding, so every time you have a time when you are not working, you retire to change your clothes and prepare for the next scene."

"He lived in a small fisherman's cabin, while Robert lived in the city, so we never saw each other out of the movie. It was only after that, when we started doing press, that we spent a while and met him."

In the black and white film, Dafoe plays an eccentric lizard and "Twilight"Pattinson star his troubled assistant.