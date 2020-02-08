Will the general elections in Ireland redefine Irish politics? The | 2018 elections

%MINIFYHTML39349e86def792998eb7627e1af12eec11% %MINIFYHTML39349e86def792998eb7627e1af12eec12%

Irish politics has been dominated by two center-right parties: Fine Gael, the current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar party, and Fianna Fail.

But that seems to be changing as opinion polls suggest that Sinn Fein, more associated with Northern Ireland as the former political wing of the IRA paramilitary group, is now the most popular party.

Fine Gael is in third place, which means that a third successive term may be beyond the reach of Varadkar, who has won applause abroad for campaigning for a Brexit agreement that is favorable to Ireland but enjoys less popularity in House.

The general elections on Saturday could produce a Parliament in which none of the main parties have a majority, opening the door for Sinn Fein to play an important role in any future government.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Eoin O & # 39; Malley – Associate Professor of Political Science at the Faculty of Law and Government of the University of the City of Dublin

Deaglan de Breadun – political columnist and author of Power Play: The Rise of Modern Sinn Fein

Connal Parr – Professor at the University of Northumbria and an expert in Irish affairs.

Source: Al Jazeera News