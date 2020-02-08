Will Katrina Kaif star in Ali Abbas Zafar's superhero movie?

So, after remakes and historical dramas, it seems that Bollywood is now obsessed with superhero movies. While Brahmastra is on his way to the screens by the end of the year, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for Krrish 4 and it is also said that Vicky Kaushal is making a superhero movie with Aditya Dhar called Ashwatthama. In addition to the list, we heard that Katrina Kaif could be seen too soon in a superhero movie.

Recent reports suggest that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is planning to make a superhero movie. Known for his action-packed films like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, Ali is really interested in this project. The director is a close friend of Katrina Kaif, as he began his career as a filmmaker with her, with the simple brother Ki Dulhan in 2011. Sources reveal that the film is currently in the writing stage and could play Katrina In a leading role.

%MINIFYHTMLf8d4d814dbeaf5c9b7080c51bb225ec011% %MINIFYHTMLf8d4d814dbeaf5c9b7080c51bb225ec012%

While there has been no confirmation about the same, we would be very excited to see Kat putting on the superhero cape.