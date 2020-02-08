Why isn't Johnny Manziel in the XFL? Explaining the lack of interest of the league in the busy QB

If you're watching the start of the XFL season, you may wonder why Johnny Manziel, the talented but troubled former NFL Draft first-round pick, is not on the list.

Manziel has bounced off other football leagues after the Browns released him, including the CFL and the now missing AAF. Manziel ended up playing for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of the American football league before suffering a concussion. The league retired three days after its second appearance in the game.

So naturally, with a new soccer league on the horizon, many expected Manziel to be a player worth considering in the XFL. But he was facing an uphill battle, as it seems that the XFL was not interested in having Manziel.

Is the XFL interested in Johnny Manziel?

It doesn't seem like that. When the XFL celebrated its player draft, Manziel was not even a player who was invited by a commissioner. At least, we can safely assume that this is the case. At least we know that he did not accept an invitation, but mentioned in the past that he was interested in the league, so it seems that if he had received an invitation he would have accepted it.

And XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said the league doesn't really need Manziel. The Tampa Bay Times asked him why Manziel and Trent Richardson were not recruited. Richardson was invited by a commissioner and was eligible to be recruited.

"I would say that the players we have are better than those guys, to be honest. Johnny has his own story, and we have CFL (Canadian Football League) coaches who have watched him closely. I watched Trent when he was with the Colts, and I saw him when he was with the AAF. He was in the draft group. The coaches and scouts looked at him and didn't think he was going to help his team. I think the guys we have in our teams are the best 560 they play in the National Football League. "

USA Today asked Luck several months before the XFL Draft about Manziel and his answer basically explains why the quarterback was never put in the draft group.

"If eight (coaches) say," we would like that guy in the league, "we will put him in the league, or put him in the recruiting group." He said luck. "Whether the teams select it, that depends on the individual coaches."

In other words, there was not enough interest from other coaches in the XFL to send an invitation to Manziel.

Daryl Johnston, player staff director for the Dallas Renegades, told Dallas Morning News why he had no interest in signing Manziel.

"For me, chemistry in the locker room is critical, and especially the quarterback position. It sets the tone, especially for the offensive side of the ball, but really for the entire team. There is a lot of additional responsibility that goes with the face , it goes with the voice of the franchise. And I haven't seen that Johnny consistently that I would feel comfortable committing myself to him. "

Johnny Manziel is interested in the XFL?

This was several months ago (June 2019), but Manziel expressed interest in the XFL.

"It would be great (to meet)" Manziel told KRIV-TV, referring to June Jones, coach of the Houston Roughnecks. "Coach Jones is a great guy. I enjoyed it from an offensive point of view, from a personal point of view. He has been there for me, especially when I was in Hamilton, arriving at a new place, a different country. I really enjoyed the time I spent with him completely, and I think it would be a great opportunity … I leave a lot of those things to my agent. We'll let those things develop, you know, I think I'm in a good place personally. I've been doing things correct. When the opportunity to move forward presents itself, we will see how things go. "

Also, during Vince McMahon's announcement of the new soccer league, Manziel tweeted about the XFL.

But the night before the start of the XFL season, Manziel seemed bitter for not being in the league. One of his followers asked if Manziel planned to play in the XFL, and referred to Luck's quote about not being good enough to play in the league.

Then he continued tweeting mocking the XFL, saying the league was going to retire as the AAF did.

ComebackSZN is still alive if they don't know it. Just don't play for another league that will double in midseason – Johnny Manziel (@ JManziel2) February 8, 2020

If I never lift a ball again, everything is love. I was the most enlightened and soccer player with more relationships than I ever did. I did things my way and I did much further than I could have ever imagined. The game gave me life and I will always be grateful – Johnny Manziel (@ JManziel2) February 8, 2020

So, at this point, it seems very unlikely that Manziel has the opportunity to play in the XFL.