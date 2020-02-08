Colin Kaepernick has not played a game in the NFL since 2016, but has stated many times that he has an interest in playing football.

The former 49ers quarterback made headlines during the preseason in 2016 when he sat down for the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and systematic oppression in the United States. He became a free agent after the season and did not sign. In 2017, he filed a complaint against the NFL and its owners, accusing them of colluding to keep it out of the league. In 2019, he withdrew the complaint after reaching an agreement.

While the owners of the NFL decided not to sign Kaepernick, the free agent quarterback has expressed his desire to return. Last year, the NFL planned a public training for Kaepernick and invited all 32 teams to attend. The training fell apart, although for several reasons. Kaepernick continued with the showcase, but it no longer became an event organized by the NFL.

"When you return, tell your owners to stop being scared," Kaepernick told the scouts after his training.

After three seasons of not being in the NFL, it seems unlikely that Kaepernick has another chance in that league. So why not show your talents in the XFL and prove that you are still the dominant quarterback you once were? There is an easy explanation.

Why isn't Colin Kaepernick in the XFL?

In February 2019, Sporting News reported that Kaepernick was looking for "at least $ 20 million,quot; to play in the XFL. The new football league is willing to pay more for quarterbacks, but not so much. The highest paid players earn just $ 500,000 in the XFL. Not even some quarterbacks in the NFL win so much.

Dan Greene of Sports Illustrated spoke with XFL commissioner Oliver Luck in March 2019, and that $ 20 million figure was mentioned.

From SI:

Then there is Colin Kaepernick. The former 49ers pin was on the list of possible quarterbacks for Luck, so the commissioner contacted Kaepernick's agent. He says he was told that the QB was looking for a $ 20 million contract. "That is a bit out of reach," says Luck. With the salary not started, the conversation never addressed the conflict between McMahon's anthem policy and Kaepernick's protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

Luck made similar comments to the Tampa Bay Times in December.

"I think your salary demands are beyond our reach," Luck said. "It was never really a viable option."

Did Colin Kaepernick's protest play a role?

Kaepernick's complaint against the NFL states that the league keeps him out due to his protest. But his protest played a role in why he is not playing in the XFL? As far as we can tell, the answer is no, simply because the discussions didn't get that far.

Luck seemed somewhat interested in Kaepernick playing in his league, but the quarterback's salary demands were so high that there was no point in even considering it as an option.

If Kaepernick's wage demands had matched the vision of the XFL, then there would have been an interesting conversation. When Luck was announced as commissioner of the league, he publicly stated that players should represent the anthem.

"We respect individual freedoms,quot; Luck told Bleacher Report. "But we will require our players to defend the national anthem."