Who is P.J. Walker? Short facts about the XFL QB breakout

After two games of the XFL revival, there is already a favorite on the Internet; P.J. Walker

Walker passed and ran his Houston Roughnecks to a comfortable victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats in his inaugural game on Saturday, causing fans for minutes with moves like these:

Walker finished with 272 aerial yards and four touchdowns in the 37-17 victory, and also ran for 26 yards.

So what is Phillip "P.J." Walker's story, exactly? Here are three quick facts:

He broke records of passage in Temple

Walker played four seasons (2013-16) for the Owls under Matt Rhule, taking them 2-10 in the & # 39; 13 consecutive games for the AAC title in 2015 and 2016. Temple won the 2016 title in the senior season from Walker. In those four seasons, Walker became the leader of the program in aerial yards (10,669), finishes (830) and touchdowns (74). He also holds the record for a season with 3,295 aerial yards in 2016. He tied the record for Henry Burriss with 445 yards in a game in 2018.

The Colts continued to sign and cut it

Indianapolis brought him as a free agent not recruited in 2017, and then hid him in his practice squad during the 2018 season. He cut him before the start of the 2019 season, and no other NFL team picked him up. Walker then won a place in the XFL with Houston and won the initial job on former Raiders quarterback Connor Cook.

His XFL head coach trained against him in college

In Walker's first year with Temple, 2013, he and the Owls faced SMU in Dallas in an American Athletic Conference game. June Jones, who is now in charge of the Roughnecks, trained the Mustangs. Walker had a great game: he completed his first 16 passes, threw for 293 yards, ran for 92 more and added five touchdowns (four passes). Unfortunately for him, the Owls 'defense failed to stop Jones' offense, and the Mustangs won the game 59-49.