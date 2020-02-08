When is March Madness 2020? Selection of the Sunday television date, time and schedule to reveal the support of the NCAA tournament

%MINIFYHTML5d5bd707f80eadffe3d65c4cd7a73b4011% %MINIFYHTML5d5bd707f80eadffe3d65c4cd7a73b4012%

The March madness is almost upon us with the presentation of the March Madness 68-team group just around the corner.

There is chaos and drama every year, but the 2020 edition of the NCAA Tournament could be unlike any other in what has been a season driven by parity in college basketball.

Below, you will find all the details you need to know about the 2020 tournament, including a complete calendar, the list of tournament locations, the details of Selection Sunday, the top 25 rankings and the support projections.

When is March Madness 2020?

First four beginnings: March 17

March 17 First start round: March, 19

March, 19 Final date: Monday April 6

The madness drama of March 2020 will begin with play-in games in the First Four on Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18.

After the field is reduced to 64 teams, the first round action will take place the next two days on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20, with 16 games on both days.

All March Madness games can be viewed on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, as well as in the March Madness app.

NCAA tournament calendar

Round Site dates First four Dayton, Ohio March 17-18 First / second round Albany, N.Y. March 19 and 21 First / second round Spokane, Wash. March 19 and 21 First / second round St. Louis March 19 and 21 First / second round Tampa, Florida March 19 and 21 First / second round Greensboro, N.C. March 20 and 22 First / second round Omaha, Neb. March 20 and 22 First / second round Sacramento, California March 20 and 22 First / second round Cleveland March 20 and 22 Midwest Regional Indianapolis March 26 and 28 Western Regional the Angels March 26 and 28 Southern Regional Houston March 27 and 29 Eastern Regional NY March 27 and 29 The last four Atlanta 6 of April National Championship Minneapolis April 8

When is the 2020 selection Sunday?

Date : Sunday March 15

: Sunday March 15 Time : 6 p.m. ET

: 6 p.m. ET television channel: TBS

The March Madness 2020 selection program will be on TBS and will be available through live streaming on the March Madness app and NCAA.com. The program will announce to each one of the 68 teams that have been selected for the tournament, in addition to the dates, places of play, departure times and television channels for the confrontations. Greg Gumbel will handle the tasks of the studio host while unveiling the support.

Ranking and ranking of the 25 best NCAA basketball players

Here is a look at the current rankings of the top 25 APs starting Monday, February 3.

Rank Team (first place votes) Conference W-l one Baylor (49) 12 large 19-1 two Gonzaga (15) WCC 23-1 3 Kansas (1) 12 large 18-3 4 4 San Diego State West mountain 23-0 5 5 Louisville ACC 19-3 6 6 Dayton Atlantic 10 20-2 7 7 Duke ACC 18-3 8 Florida State ACC 18-3 9 9 Maryland Big ten 17-4 10 Villanova Great east 17-4 eleven Brown SECOND 19-2 12 Seton hall Great east 16-5 13 West Virginia 12 large 17-4 14 Oregon Pac-12 18-5 fifteen Kentucky SECOND 16-5 sixteen Michigan state Big ten 16-6 17 Iowa Big ten 16-6 18 years LSU SECOND 17-4 19 Butler Great east 17-5 twenty Illinois Big ten 16-6 twenty-one Creighton Great east 17-5 22 Penn state Big ten 16-5 2. 3 Arizona Pac-12 15-6 24 Colorado Pac-12 17-5 25 Houston American 17-5

NCAA Tournament support predictions

SN predictions and explanations for the 16 main seeds for 2020 March Madness are below. The teams are listed by region with the seed line of each team on the left and the general ranking of 1-16 in parentheses.

SOUTHERN REGION WEST MIDDLE REGION 1 – Baylor (1) 1 – Kansas (2) 2 – Dayton (8) 2 – Louisville (6) 3 – Villanova (10) 3 – Maryland (12) 4 – Chestnut (16) 4 – Butler (13) EAST REGION WEST REGION 1 – Gonzaga (4) 1 – State of San Diego (3) 2 – Duke (5) 2 – West Virginia (7) 3 – Seton Hall (9) 3 – State of Florida (11) 4 – State of Michigan (15) 4 – Oregon (14)

1. Baylor – The AP No. 1 team lost its second game of the season against Washington but has been perfect since then, accumulating victories over Kansas (visitor), Villanova (neutral) and Arizona and Butler (both at home) in the process.

2. Kansas – The Jayhawks lead the nation in terms of schedule and are the only team with 10 Quad-I wins.

3. State of San Diego – SDSU is the final undefeated squad of the country and the NET leader of the country, recording victories over Creighton, BYU and Iowa.

4. Gonzaga – With victories over Arizona and Oregon away from home, Bulldogs should feel confident in their chances of obtaining another No. 1 seed.

5. Duke – The defeat of Stephen F. Austin hurts, but there is a serious case about the potential of the Blue Devils as a top favorite with victories over the states of Kansas and Michigan away from home.

6. Louisville – Chris Mack's group could reach the maximum number 2, but that is a great place to be in what seems to be a chaotic month of March. The cardinals have a victory in Duke.

7. West Virginia – The elite WVa calendar stretch (No. 4) and 10 combined Quad-I / II wins make up for a mediocre 3-4 record.

8. Dayton – Flyers have yet to lose in regulation with losses of extra time to Kansas and Colorado. However, there is still no NET victory among the top 30 in the curriculum.

9. Seton Hall – Myles Powell squad is flying high lately. The Pirates hold a 12-5 record against Quad-I / II opponents this season, including wins over Maryland and Butler.

10. Villanova – Another victory on the quality road would be good, since the Wildcats have only one victory in the network of the 50 best in the network to date. The victory of Kansas and the strength of the calendar certainly help.

11. State of Florida – If FSU can beat Duke or Louisville again, it would be a big boost for the Seminole curriculum. An additional first level victory could solidify this group as seed number 2.

12. Maryland – Having a recent trend, the Terrapins are in the top 15 in both NET and the strength of the calendar and have not suffered any loss outside of Quad-I.

13. butler – The Bulldogs seem to be on course again after losing four of six. The Butler's team sheet is full of Quad-I wins that will pay dividends as the season progresses.

14. Oregon – Thanks to a blackboard loaded with no conference, Oregon has great calendar strength and wins over possible tournament teams at Seton Hall, Houston, Michigan and Memphis.

15. State of Michigan – Sparty has had a difficult patch recently and is only 3-6 in Quad-I games. Advanced metrics should help keep this team an amazing distance from a top 4 seed.

16. Auburn – Like Dayton, the Tigers have a stellar track record with little meat in the curriculum. A disappointing year at the SEC has not given Auburn many opportunities to win quality victories.