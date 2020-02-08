What television channel is Alexander Ovechkin's next game? Schedule, time for Flyers vs. Capitals

%MINIFYHTML732b37a942891cb2699246a66614184711% %MINIFYHTML732b37a942891cb2699246a66614184712%

Alexander Ovechkin needs only two more goals to become the eighth player in NHL history to reach 700 in his career. Given its scoring pace similar to a video game in recent days (16 goals in the last 10 games), it is likely to reach the milestone on Saturday when the Washington Capitals host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ovechkin continues to illuminate the NHL in 2019-20 at age 34; He recently surpassed hockey legends like Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Mark Messier on the all-time goal leaderboard and is also an NHL co-leader in goals scored this season.

Washington captain beat Toronto Maple Leaf Auston Matthews and Boston Bruin David Pastrnak at the top of the goal table with a natural hat trick that led the Capitals to victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and made him the first player in reaching 40 points this season (Matthews scored his 40th Friday night). If he gets both goals on Saturday, Ovechkin will be the second fastest player to score 700 goals (1,138 games), only behind Wayne Gretzky (886 games).

NHL TRADE RUMORS: Kings should enter, exchange Alec Martínez and Tyler Toffoli

Ovechkin didn't seem too worried about how close he was to the important scoring milestone after that & # 39; hat trick & # 39 ;, and told reporters he hoped to work to improve Washington's power game in the days before the Capitals are the hosts of Philadelphia.

"If you think about it too much, you'll never understand,quot; he said on Wednesday. "So you just have to go out and play."

The Flyers (29-18-7, 65 points) remain in the middle of the wild card race of the Eastern Conference until Friday's games. Philadelphia is one of the best defensive groups in the league this season (2.91 goals against / play, 28.6 shots against / play), and preventing Ovechkin from reaching 700 goals one more game serves as an additional incentive for a squad of Flyers than the Capitals They could see again in the playoffs.

Here you will find everything you need to know to tune into the potentially historical game on Saturday.

How to watch the Philadelphia vs. Flyers Washington Capitals

Television channel: ESPN +, NBCSWA, NBCSP

ESPN +, NBCSWA, NBCSP Live broadcast: NHL.tv

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals: What time is the disk drop?

Date: Saturday, February 7

Saturday, February 7 Time: 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals face to face, 2019-20

Date Outcome November 13 Capitals 2, Flyers 1 January the 8th Capitals 2, Flyers 3

Next five games of the Philadelphia Flyers

Date Game February 8th in the capitals of Washington Feb. 10 vs. Florida Panthers February 11th in the islanders of New York February 13th in Florida Panthers February 15 in Tampa Bay Lightning

Washington Capitals next five games

Date Game February 8th vs. Philadelphia Flyers Feb. 10 vs, New York islanders February 13th in the Colorado avalanche February 15 in Arizona Coyotes February 17th in Vegas Golden Knights

(All Eastern Times)