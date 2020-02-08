What does the XFL mean? The meaning behind & # 39; X & # 39; has confused everyone

The XFL is born again, and if you are watching the beginning of the 2020 season of the league, you may be wondering what exactly X means.

You already know the NFL, which means National Football League. So, it is natural to assume that the "FL,quot; in XFL means football league. But what about the X? There are only a few words that begin with that letter, and only some that are really useful.

Merriam Webster lists 138 words that start with X, ranging from two letters to 15. According to the original league, which only lasted one season in 2001, you probably think that X means extreme, or something like Xtreme. But it turns out that is not the case.

Does X in XFL mean Xtreme?

Do not.

Although Homer Simpson declares it that way, the X does not mean Extreme or Xtreme. Vince McMahon did want it, according to reports. But the name of "Xtreme Football League,quot; was already taken when the league was announced in 1999, the same year the XFL was founded.

The Xtreme Football League announced its formation at a press conference in Birmingham on April 20, 1999. The XFL would be an East Futsal League in the USA. UU. He planned to start playing in April 2000 with 10 to 12 teams, all of which would be committed by June 1. The XFL game season would be from April to August.

But that XFL never really formed, as it merged with the Arena Football league before starting a game.

So what does the X mean in XFL?

Nothing at all.

From Brett Forrest's book, "Long Bomb: how the XFL became the biggest television fiasco,quot;:

Vince McMahon, the chicken-skinned billionaire, eyebrow worker, was about to reinvent football. So he planned, when he announced a new professional football league in February 2000. It was called XFL. McMahon was quick to point out that the letters meant nothing. It was not the Xtreme Football League or the X-Rated Football League, although those were dual implications of the ubiquitous twenty-fourth card, which the American public had come to recognize as the default signal for "aggressive." No, this was just XFL.

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman was also quoted in the book saying, "Does XFL mean nothing at all? That's surprising. Only Vince McMahon would have something that means nothing means anything."

McMahon joked, however, during the league's announcement in 2001: "The NFL means,quot; No Fun League. "The XFL will be the‘ Xtra Fun League & # 39; ”.