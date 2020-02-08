What channel is Duke vs. today? UNC? Time, TV schedule and live broadcast for the 2020 rivalry game

%MINIFYHTML17d7cb019682f5464768bb8b5d51564a11% %MINIFYHTML17d7cb019682f5464768bb8b5d51564a12%

The biggest rivalry in college basketball is back for another edition, as Duke faces North Carolina at the famous Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Although this year's games may lack the usual main implications, every time the Blue Devils and Tar Heels take the floor at opposite ends, there is a lot at stake for both squads.

Duke has lived up to his pre-season exaggeration, beginning the year 19-3 with victories over Michigan State and Kansas. Meanwhile, North Carolina has stumbled upon one of its worst beginnings in program history, thanks to injuries, horrible offensive play and a variety of inconsistencies.

Although a tourament offer might be beyond UNC's reach, a victory over Duke would eliminate what have been a tumultuous months for Roy Williams' team. Here is everything you need to know about how to see Duke vs.. UNC on Saturday, including the start time and the television channel.

What time does Duke vs. UNC?

Date: Saturday February 8

Saturday February 8 Time: 6 p.m. ET

The start at the Dean Smith Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET Saturday night at Chapel Hill. Duke last won in North Carolina in 2016.

Duke vs. UNC television channel, live broadcast

Television channel: ESPN

ESPN Live broadcast: WatchESPN application

The game Duke vs. UNC will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN, and can be broadcast live through the WatchESPN application.

How much are the tickets?

It will not be easy to find a cheap ticket for UNC vs.. Duke on Saturday. As of Friday night, the cheapest ticket on StubHub is over $ 100, while most available Vivid Seats tickets exceed $ 600. SeatGeek's lowest tickets are around $ 250 and tickets TicketMaster singles are almost sold out.

UNC vs. All-Time Series Duke

North Carolina leads the all-time series, 139-112. In the last 100 face-to-face clashes, the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils have divided the clashes from 50 to 50 and scored 7,746 points each.

A lot of history

At the beginning of the season, UNC ranks third on the all-time win list with 2,261 wins and Duke fourth with 2,176 wins. Duke or UNC have won 17 of the last 23 ACC tournament championships.

Duke vs. UNC: Who has more national championships?

The Blue Blood programs have been in 36 Final Fours and have won 11 national championships, the most recent being the Tar Heels in 2017. North Carolina has a slight advantage with six national championships compared to Duke's five. The Blue Devils have won two since 2010, but UNC owns the most recent title of 2017.

North Carolina: 1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017

Duke: 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

History of rivalry between UNC and Duke

Below are the results of the last 10 meetings between Duke and North Carolina, including the postseason.