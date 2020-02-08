Warren Gatland Chiefs stun crusaders when Joe Marchant scores Super Rugby's first attempt | Rugby Union News

















4:49



The Chiefs produced a brilliant display to beat the defending Super Rugby champions in Hamilton

Warren Gatland continued to make a bold impression in Super Rugby as he led the Chiefs to a 25-15 victory over the three-time defending champions, the Crusaders.

The game pitted Gatland against Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, a candidate for the post of head coach of New Zealand last year and a man who many New Zealanders believed should have received the job.

Warren Gatland talks with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson

The Crusaders had an explosive start with two attempts within the first 15 minutes of the All Blacks end, Sevu Reece, and seemed ready to dominate the game.

Playing with little possession, the Chiefs managed to score their own attempt to reach 12-8 at halftime, and took the lead with another attempt just three minutes after the restart.

The Crusaders leveled the scores with a penalty, but the Chiefs withdrew again thanks to an attempt by Sean Wainui.

A late penalty of midfielder Aaron Cruden secured consecutive victories.

0:52 English international Joe Marchant scored his first Super Rugby attempt to help the Blues beat the Waratahs English international Joe Marchant scored his first Super Rugby attempt to help the Blues beat the Waratahs

Later on Saturday, Joe Marchant scored his first attempt at Super Rugby as the Blues driven to a 32-12 victory over the Waratahs in Newcastle

Blues wing Mark Telea, substitute for the injured All Blacks wing, Rieko Ioane, crossed for a hat-trick in the second half.