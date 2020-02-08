Voices of Hubei, two weeks of confinement | China news

%MINIFYHTMLe11564340c5060ebf388a99bb7ff0b6111% %MINIFYHTMLe11564340c5060ebf388a99bb7ff0b6112%

Group chats that count the number of infected and dead people reflect the sad reality of life in the current outbreak of coronavirus, which began in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and has spread to all provinces of China, as well as to Taiwan , Hong Kong, Macao and at least 24 other countries around the world.

In one of those groups, former high school classmates talked with Al Jazeera about their conditions under government-imposed confinement in Hubei during the past two weeks.

Much of the province has been closed since the last week of January, as China tries to contain the spread of the virus by enforcing travel limitations and implementing quarantines that have affected some 60 million people.

Until Saturday, the total number of deaths confirmed by the coronavirus in China increased to 722, with at least 34,546 confirmed cases. The majority of those infected are in the province of Hubei.

"Here are today's numbers," Hou, 32, wrote last week, who asked that only his last name be mentioned, about the count of infected patients in Shiyan, in northwest Hubei, where he lives.

Most members of the chat group used to study together in Wuhan, and now work outside the city, returning to their home cities in Hubei for vacations such as the Lunar New Year.

WHO: Coronavirus is a "global health emergency,quot;

As the restrictions extended beyond Wuhan in the past two weeks, Hou described Al Jazeera who stepped up controls on transportation and roadblocks imposed by the community to prevent private vehicles from entering and leaving their area. .

"We have not only closed the city, but even the community," he wrote last week, and said Friday that he has been receiving food from the supermarket that is delivered to his door.

Tighter protection

In other cities, such as Huanggang in Hubei, Wenzhou in Zhejiang and Zhumadian in neighboring Henan Province, communities have established restrictions on how often members of each household can go out to buy groceries and supplies.

"In fact, this protection system may be more stringent in our small cities," said Hou. "More about health and safety than about human rights."

A nurse works in the 2019 nCoV patient isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan (Yuan Zheng / China Out via EPA)

Mr. Zhang *, who works as a lawyer in Wuhan and asked that his real name not be used, told Al Jazeera that he is concerned about the conditions in which his parents live in Hong & # 39; an County, Huanggang. Huanggang is one of the cities adjacent to Wuhan that has been most affected by the virus.

"The power of prevention and control is not as good as Wuhan's, medical treatment is not as good as Wuhan's and the economy is much worse," said Zhang.

While Zhang said quarantine has been inconvenient, he is more concerned about how it will affect people in rural areas if they cannot use transportation to access medical care.

"We can't go out. It's not a big problem," he said. "Farmers are the most affected."

Volunteering within Wuhan

Adequate space and supplies were a problem in Wuhan and other cities in Hubei during the first two weeks of closure.

Last week, Al Jazeera reported on how the Wuhan Red Cross was criticized for not distributing protective equipment donated to affected hospitals on time, with reports of doctors forced to reuse medical masks or create other forms of improvised protection.

One of the friends in the group chat, Lucas Liu, 28, an environmental consultant who stays inside Wuhan during the closure, told Al Jazeera that he had volunteered to take supplies to the community health center where his employees work. parents, in Wuchang district.

China is obtaining medical resources from across the country to help the province, severely affected by the new outbreak of coronavirus (Yuan Zheng / China Out via EPA)

The hospital is a lower level center responsible for evaluating patients and sending those with more severe symptoms to the main hospitals that treat the virus.

China has been working 24 hours a day to build new infectious disease hospitals to treat patients, with the 1,000-bed Huoshenshan hospital built in Wuhan in less than two weeks after it began receiving patients on Tuesday. Another installation of 1,600 beds began receiving patients on Thursday.

Al Jazeera reported on Thursday about facilities of different sizes that have opened land in at least five other provinces.

Shut up by quarantine

Liu said the number of infections in the district where his parents work is less than in others, and his parents are not too stressed. But classifying patients by symptoms remains a great task.

"Currently, the entire hospital is working on one thing, dealing with the coronavirus," he said.

On the way back from giving birth after quarantine began, Liu said he picked up three nurses on the way to the hospital who had packed with them because they knew they could not return to their homes due to road closures. .

"It is true that medical personnel have great problems going to work," he said. On Friday, Liu planned to pick up a delivery of donated vegetables to the hospital dining room.

Doctor who warned about coronavirus dies

While some of the friends are trapped in the province at this time, others who were supposed to return were excluded by quarantine.

Louis Lu, 27, who works in the financial industry in Beijing, was supposed to return to his parents' house in Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holidays. The day before his train was supposed to leave, Lu knew that Wuhan had his trip blocked. Instead, he diverted to Singapore, where his sister lives and where he stayed on Friday.

Lu told Al Jazeera that he did not expect the city to be completely closed, but that he was not surprised, given China's previous experience with SARS, an epidemic that resulted in more than 8,000 cases worldwide, according to the World Organization of Health, and 349 deaths. In mainland China.

"This type of virus can spread widely," he said.

Lu has been working remotely from Singapore and plans to return to Beijing on Monday.

Another friend who now lives in Singapore told the chat group last week that he didn't go to his house in Hubei either. He suggested meeting with Lu, before the latter returns to Beijing.

"Wear your mask," he said.