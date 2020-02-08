Vicky Kaushal clarifies dating rumors with Katrina Kaif

It is rumored that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been dating for quite some time. It all started with a chat program, where Katrina said she would love to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. Adding fuel to the rumors, the two have often seen each other together at dinner dates, awards functions and parties. Katrina even accompanied the Uri actor to the screening of his brother Sunny Kaushal of The Forgotten Army.

In a recent interview about how he was asked to react to rumors that he was dating, Vicky said he can't lie and that there is no story. He said, “If you tell a lie, you have to keep it, and in the deal, you end up lying more. If you give a statement, the discussions get hot. By the time it arrives again, there is a modified version and the queries are also different. Then you have to justify those queries, and then, you may be busy doing some other character. In fact, frankly speaking, there is no story at all. "

Speaking further and describing love as a beautiful feeling, Vicky said: “I feel that love is the best feeling. One is in the best phase while experiencing love. Whatever he does, he does it vigorously, good intentions and motives. I feel it's a really beautiful feeling. "