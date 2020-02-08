Veteran RSS pracharak P Parameswaran dies

Born in 1927 in Muhamma, Alappuzha district, P Parameswaran joined the RSS during his student days. (Photo: Twitter / @ airnewsalerts)

P Parameswaran, one of the & # 39; pracharaks & # 39; (Promoter) more veterans of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and former leader of the old Bharatiya Jana Sangh, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, sources Sangh Parivar said. He was 91 years old.

Bharatheeya founder and director Vichara Kendram breathed for the last time at 12.10 in the morning while receiving Ayurvedic treatment in Ottappalam, in the Palakkad district of Kerala, according to sources.

Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders such as Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the days of Jana Sangh, was honored with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civil award in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.

Called affectionately by Parameswar ji by Sangh Parivar and the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Parameswaran was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely respected RSS ideologist. He was secretary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (1967-1971) and vice president (1971-1977), as well as director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi.

Born in 1927 in Muhamma, Alappuzha district, he joined the RSS during his student days.

His body will be taken to the RSS headquarters in Kochi on Sunday morning for people to pay their last respects. Cremation will take place in Muhamma at night, sources said.

During the emergency days, he requested the arrest as part of all of India Satyagraha against him and was imprisoned for 16 months.

Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram was established by Parameswaran in 1982 "to promote nationalist thoughts among the Keralites."