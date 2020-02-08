VAR: Premier League clubs call for a change in marginal calls out of play | Soccer news





Marginal calls offside have been criticized in the Premier League this season.

The Premier League clubs want the referees to give the attacking players a 10 cm room for maneuver in the next-season marginal offside decisions, Sky sports news You can confirm

According to the report in The timesIt is understood that the clubs of the highest category in England have told the chiefs of referees, PGMOL, that they want a thicker line when deciding offside calls using VAR.

At a meeting of Premier League shareholders on Thursday, club representatives were shown examples of lines with different thicknesses, including 10 cm, 15 cm and 20 cm.

This demonstration highlighted to the Premier League clubs that the introduction of a thicker line would give a greater tolerance than what is currently seen this season.

Premier League executive director Richard Masters says that VAR will remain on top with a possible shake of the offside system.

Nothing has been decided and no changes will be made this season.

PGMOL will continue to work with IFAB legislators but has no preference and will simply implement the laws of the game.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters said Sky sports news On Tuesday there will be more talks about possible VAR changes in offside at a club meeting in April.