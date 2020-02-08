Vanessa Bryant shares video of baby Capri Kobe Bryant after the tragedy

Vanessa Bryant is finding the strength to face the death of the husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant through the power of his love for his surviving children.

The NBA icon and the widow of the retired Los Angeles Lakers star posted a sweet 7-month-old video on her Instagram page on Saturday Capri Kobe Bryant, the youngest of the couple's four daughters, learning to stand up with the help of her aunt. Capri, aka Koko, gurgles and smiles as he dominates the movement.

"Good job! Good girl, mamacita! Do you want to do it again?" Vanessa asks the girl.

"My Koko Bean," subtitled the clip. "It looks like my Gigi. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. # 7 months."

Kobe spent much of his childhood in the 80s in Italy, where his father played professional basketball and spoke Italian fluently. He and Vanessa gave their daughters Italian names and often called his wife "mamacita," which is also the nickname the two used to use for their children. In addition to Capri, Kobe was also the father of Natalie, 17 and Bianka3.