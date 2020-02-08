Vanderpump Rules: Jax Taylor regrets having Tom Sandoval at his wedding!

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval have managed to remain friends even after Jax has connected with Tom's girlfriend (Kristen Doute at that time). However, now it seems that the two strongly disagree.

So much so, that Jax revealed that he wishes he never had Tom at his wedding. During the currently broadcast episodes of the Vanderpump Rules, Taylor is showing his groomzilla side where he is upset with Sandoval for not coming to his undergraduate party.

The two commented before the real bachelor party in Miami and it seems that they will return on the right track. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

The barman of SUR affirms that what the spectators saw is only the beginning of their enmity.

He spoke with Entertainment Tonight where he explained: change I changed my mind and allowed him not only to come to the wedding, but also to participate in my wedding and I'm sorry, yes. I just wish I kept what I said. I felt that I was a little intimidated to come back in. "

Taylor continued by saying that he only wishes he had not given his co-star such an important role on his wedding day.

‘I wish I was at the wedding, I just wish I wasn't at the wedding, if that makes sense. Everyone up there plays a very important role in my life, from the moment I moved to Los Angeles until the day I got married. That's why I had so many (groomsmen) and couldn't choose one. Each of those guys, I love them so much individually, and they've done a lot for me, and I know you know what was going on with Tom, just … it didn't make sense for him to be standing next to me. & # 39;

This happens after Jax rejected Tom and Ariana's relationship by calling them glorified roommates.

What do you think will stand between these old friends?



