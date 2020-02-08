United States and Japan show their strength during bilateral air training – Defense Blog

The U.S. Air Force UU. And the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) showed their strength during bilateral air training near Japan on February 3.

The U.S. Air Force aircraft UU. From the Pacific theater and the continental United States, he joined the Koku Jieitai (JASDF) to conduct a bilateral and theatrical familiarization training, according to a recent press release from the service.

A US Air Force Stratofortress B-52H bomber UU. From Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, flew north to join a B-52H from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, near Misawa Air Base, Japan, as part of a Continuous Combined Bomber Presence (CBP) and the Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission.

Subsequently, the two bombers conducted a joint bilateral training with 13 JASDF F-2, four F-4 and 28 F-15 and six F-16 of the US Air Force. UU. In the vicinity of Japan before returning to Andersen.

Collectively, flights from the Indo-Pacific and the continental United States demonstrate the United States' commitment to allies and partners through the global use of military forces.

“For more than 60 years, the United States-Japan Alliance has been the cornerstone of stability and security in the region. The integration of bomber aircraft operations in the Indo-Pacific, together with our partners of Koku Jieitai, provides a significant opportunity to improve our combined preparation, promote interoperability, demonstrate our global power projection and provide transparency throughout the region. " said General CQ Brown, Jr., commander of the Pacific Air Forces. "This mission fully demonstrates our lasting commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and our willingness to defend our interests and the freedoms enshrined in international law." .

The terrorist forces of the US Strategic Command. UU. They regularly make commitments of combined theater security cooperation with allies and partners, demonstrating the ability of the US. UU. To command, control and carry out missions of bombers worldwide.

"This mission demonstrates the flexibility, long range and receptive nature of our bomber force as we continue to assure our allies and deter aggressors globally," said Major General James Dawkins, Jr., Eighth Air Force and Center Joint Operations Global Strike commander. "The joint and multinational integration provides an excellent opportunity for our Airmen to maintain their preparation and improve their global attack capability."

Guam bombers are assigned to the 69th AFB Minot Bomb Expeditionary Squadron, North Dakota, deployed in support of the CBP operations of the US Indo-Pacific Command. UU. The Pacific Air Force has conducted CBP operations for more than 15 years in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. These missions operate routinely throughout the region in accordance with international law and standards.

The F-16s are assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing of the Misawa Air Base, Japan.

The US Strategic Command UU. He has carried out bomber task force missions since 2014 as a demonstration of the US commitment. UU. With collective security and to integrate with the operations of the Geographic Combatant Command. The first mission included B-52Hs and B-2 Spirits traveling from the continental United States to the Pearl Harbor Hickam Joint Base in April 2014.

Strategic bomber missions improve the preparation and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge worldwide.