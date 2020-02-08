UN Moratinos: & # 39; Inclusive Identity & # 39; can build a better world | Human rights

%MINIFYHTMLd6eab54dda47daf64110e0bb192475c811% %MINIFYHTMLd6eab54dda47daf64110e0bb192475c812%

"Every civilization sees itself as the center of the world and writes its history as the central drama of human history," political scientist Samuel Huntington wrote in The Clash of Civilizations.

And it is precisely because of our poor understanding, or lack of will to understand, the cultures of others that the world is as polarized as ever.

The idea of ​​living as part of a global village slowly fades, allowing the rise of nationalism.

So, can we improve relations and cooperation between nations and people? Through societies, cultures and religions? Or is the clash of civilizations inevitable?

We explore this and more when the United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Angel Moratinos, speaks with Al Jazeera.

Source: Al Jazeera