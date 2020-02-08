U.S. Navy UU. Receives first CMV-22B Osprey – Defense Blog

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc., announced on its website on February 7 that it had delivered the last variant of the Ostréy aircraft to the US Navy. UU.

“The CMV-22 Osprey provides expanded capabilities not only for the carrier's on-board delivery (COD) mission but also for high-level fighting. We are eager to take it to the fleet and show its immense capabilities and agile flexibility, "said United States Navy captain Dewon Chaney, Commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing.

The CMV-22B is unique in the Osprey family with the ability to carry up to 6,000 pounds and cover more than 1,150 nautical miles. It is the only aircraft that can land on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier with the F-35C engine power module securely secured inside its fuselage and provide cargo / unload delivery. Expanded sponsons increase fuel capacity and allow the CMV-22B to provide improved logistics capacity anywhere in the world.

"This first installment of CMV-22 marks a new milestone with our U.S. Navy client that provides unmatched versatility on an aviation platform," said Chris Gehler, vice president of Bell V-22 and deputy director of the Bell Boeing program. "Bell Boeing, our dedicated employees and Team Osprey are proud to support our customers from the US government to bring this unique capability to the fleet."

The CMV-22 completed several milestones that led to the first revelation ceremony. The CMV-22B made its first flight in December 2019 and on February 2, the first development test model arrived at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, MD to continue the development tests. In recent months, the Navy and Marine Corps team has been working and training together at MCAS Miramar in preparation for CMV-22 deliveries.

“The maintainers of the Navy and the air crew have been integrated into multiple squadrons within the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, with a significant benefit for both the Navy personnel and our squadrons. This integration has been so successful and created such a united team that we currently have members of the next Navy squad integrated into one of our units deployed forward, "said U.S. Marine Corps colonel Eric Garcia, MAG commander -16 officer. "This clearly demonstrates the professionalism and dedication of all members of the,quot; Blue and Green "team and is a good omen for further integration of the Navy and Fleet Marine Forces as we prepare to employ the vast capabilities of CMV-22 in the country and abroad ".

The U.S. Navy UU. He selected the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey to replace the C-2A Greyhound fleet for its delivery mission on board the carrier to transport high-priority personnel and cargo from bases on land to aircraft carriers at sea. The CMV-22B will initially be based at the Naval Air Station of the North Island of San Diego and then at the Naval Air Station of Norfolk.