U.S. Army Strykers UU. They ran out of modern active protection systems – Defense Blog

The annual report issued by the Office of the Director of Evaluation and Operational Evaluation of the Pentagon, or DOT & E, has revealed the problems of the Active Protection System (APS) of Stryker combat vehicles. It was initially suggested that Stryker combat vehicles will receive new active defense systems to increase the survival of the platform in the near future.

Army commanders intend to use Stryker vehicles equipped with APS to destroy and destroy enemy military forces, control land areas, including populations and resources, and conduct combat operations to protect the national interests of the United States. UU. While increasing the protection of the vehicle and its crew.

According to the report, the US military UU. He evaluated three different solutions for Stryker APS: iron curtain, advanced modular armor protection: active defense system and Trophy Medium Variant system. Each supplier had unique technical solutions with different countermeasure mechanisms.

These APS technologies are intended to improve the survivability of land combat vehicles against guided anti-tank missiles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and rifle threats without recoil by using a "hard kill,quot; kinetic mechanism to intercept and interrupt / defeat the incoming threat.

In fiscal year 2018, the Army completed the phase I tests of the APS iron curtain in the Stryker. And in fiscal year 19, the Army pursued and tested two additional Stryker APS solutions: Advanced modular armor protection: UBT / Rheinmetall active defense system and the DRS / Rafael Trophy Light system.

The Army has not selected any of these solutions due to the demonstrated performance and maturity of the systems.

According to The Drive, the Army has been actively working to add active protection systems to all its main armored vehicle platforms, such as Bradley, the M1 Abrams tank and the Stryker family of wheeled vehicles, in recent years. The growing threat of guided anti-tank missiles, as well as advanced anti-tank shoulder infantry weapons, is the main driver of these efforts. The service is particularly concerned about how vulnerable these vehicles may be to these types of weapons in a major conflict as a "great power,quot; competitor, such as Russia.