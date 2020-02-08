Two days after his acquittal, Trump expels two witnesses from political trial.

The administration of President Donald Trump on Friday expelled the two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during their political trial investigation: Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Two days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate for trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Vindman, Ukraine's leading expert on the White House National Security Council, was escorted out. of the building, according to his lawyer

"Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," said his lawyer, David Pressman.

Hours later, Sondland said he had been fired from his post as U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

The two men served as stellar witnesses during the political trial investigation of the House of Representatives controlled by the Democrats last year.

Vindman's twin brother, Yevgeny, who worked as a lawyer at the NSC, was also escorted out of the White House, according to Michael Volkov, who represented Vindman when he testified in the political trial investigation.

Trump has said he is still upset with the Democrats and government officials involved in the political trial investigation, even after he was acquitted on Wednesday.

"I'm not happy with him. Do you think I'm supposed to be happy with him?" He said of Vindman on Friday.

An NSC spokesman declined to comment.

Vindman, a decorated combat veteran, testified in November that he "could not believe what he was hearing,quot; when he heard a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy that became the center of the investigation.

Trump asked Zelenskiy to initiate investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, colluded with Democrats to harm Trump in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States.

Sondland, a rich Republican and hotel donor from Oregon who served as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified that he was following Trump's orders when he pressured Ukrainian officials to carry out the investigations requested by the president.

"I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve," he said.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the withdrawal from Sondland.

"This is a case of retribution as clear as I have seen during my 27 years in the Senate," said Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Biden's campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination suffered a serious setback when he came fourth in the first state contest for Democrats in Iowa this week.

Vindman's two-year term at the White House was due to end in July. An Army spokesman said both brothers had been reassigned to the Army, but declined to give more information "out of respect for their privacy."

Another White House aide who testified about the political trial, Jennifer Williams, left this week for a position in the US Army Central Command. UU., According to Bloomberg News.

Vindman downplayed the concerns that he would suffer a reward for speaking when he testified before Congress. "I'll be fine to tell the truth," he said.