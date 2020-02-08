Toya Johnson celebrates Reign Rushing's second birthday

Happy birthday, run reign! Toya Johnson celebrates Reigny's birthday today and also made sure to mark this important event on her social networks.

‘I can't believe it's been two years since the welcome in this universe! You have been in our life for only two years, but you have already given me a life of love and happiness! Happy second birthday, my little princess! May all your dreams and wishes come true! I love you @reign_beaux #Twosweet "@weelovephotography," Toya wrote in IG.

Someone said: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡! # 39; & # 39; & # 39; & # 39;

A follower posted this: ‘Aweee !!! Look at my birthday twin. So precious. I love her personality She is definitely a baby Aquarius! We're going up @reign_beaux, it's our birthday … & # 39; & # 39;

One commentator wrote: ‘Happy birthday beautiful 🎉. You share your second birthday with my son, so I know it will be an amazing day! ❤️ ’

Someone else said: "Happy birthday, princess, you look absolutely adorable," and one commenter posted: "Happy birthday, princess! Enjoy your day to the fullest."

Another follower wrote: "Happy birthday queen beautiful princess enjoy your blessings of the beautiful day,quot;

Another fan said: ‘Happy birthday Princess Reigny !!!! You share the same birthday as my best friend! 🎊🥳 ’and someone else wrote:‘ She knows she's pretty, and I LOVE her eyebrows. We pay to have eyebrows like yours. Happy birthday pretty girl "

Apart from this, Toya is preparing for new editions of Weight No More.

His fans were excited to see his latest ad he shared on his social media account.

She finally revealed where the Weight no more movement will make its debut this year.

Ad

The movement opens in Miami, and the people there responded with great joy.



Post views:

0 0