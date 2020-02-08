TOP: 10-year-old girl killed when a school van dumps in Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after a crowded and fast van carrying school children overturned on Saturday in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The seven-seater truck was carrying 15 other children who reportedly escaped unharmed.

The vehicle had picked up the 16 children from the village of Madanour Sukrouli and overturned near the village of Sarangchapra, the Station Officer (SHO), Khadda, said Ram Ashish Yadav, adding that the truck was being driven to a very high speed

"The girl, Pratibha, entered under the van because a vehicle door was missing," he said.

The locals took the girl to the primary health center in Khadda, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The driver, Rajesh (26), a resident of Khadda, fled the scene after the incident, they said.

"An FIR has been filed against Rajesh under various sections of the Indian Criminal Code and he will be arrested soon. The body of the deceased was sent for an autopsy and the van was confiscated," said Yadav.

"A FIR has also been registered against the school administrator, Shashikant Chaturvedi, and the principal, Akhilesh Chaturvedi," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed regret over the girl's death, said a statement issued by the government in Lucknow.

When he was contacted, the Regional Deputy Director of Transportation (ARTO) of Kushinagar, Sandeep Kumar Pankaj, said: "The seven-seater truck had a certificate of physical fitness and the driver had a license. But the van carried 16 children, who it was more than double its capacity. Besides, the driver was driving carelessly. "

However, he said there was no missing door of the truck and that it could have been broken during the accident.

He added that a letter was sent to the government to cancel the school's enrollment.