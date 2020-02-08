Tom Felton cancels Emma Watson's romance rumors by joining the dating app

WENN / FayesVision / Instar

Former Draco Malfoy cartoonist puts an end to speculation that he is in love with his co-star of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; by enrolling in Raya, since, according to reports, & # 39; struggled to find someone to connect with & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

tom felton has put an end to the rumors that it is coming out Emma Watson. Having been romantically linked to his former "Harry Potter"Co-star for quite some time, the actor best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the fantasy movie franchise crushed the rumor by joining Raya, a celebrity dating app.

The Sun drew attention to the news about the 32-year-old actor's enrollment. "Tom is an attractive guy with a good personality," explained a source in the middle. "But it has cost him to find someone to connect with."

%MINIFYHTMLdcecd0a550fe76d326eeade58f17cad111% %MINIFYHTMLdcecd0a550fe76d326eeade58f17cad112%

"Being an actor can be a difficult life with traveling and being away for long periods of time, so you are looking for someone who has that lifestyle," the source added. "He also needs someone who understands what it is like to be in the spotlight."

It was rumored that other celebrities who used the app included tastes of Channing Tatum, Demi lovato Y Sharon stone.

In terms of the buzz surrounding his love life, Tom sent his tongue about a possible romance with Emma in mid-2019. At that time, he shared with fans a photo of his meeting in South Africa for a guitar lesson. When explaining the Instagram post, he simply wrote in the attached caption, "Quick Apprentice."

Months later, Emma made things clear about the state of their relationship. "I never believed the whole role of & # 39; I'm happy single & # 39;" he said in an interview with British magazine Vogue. "I thought, & # 39; This is totally false & # 39; it took me a long time, but I'm very happy (single). I call it being autonomous."

In the same month, Tom shared his thoughts on the possibility of them leaving. "She is an incredibly intelligent and charming young woman, so it is always nice to meet and remember the old days slightly, but also about looking to the future," he told MailOnline. "I think that today it is not necessary to be with someone just because they are with someone."