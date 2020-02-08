Tiny Harris fans say she will have another baby after her last video

Tiny Harris shared a video in which she is having a great time with her niece, and fans are totally here for it. Check out the clip that Tiny shared on her social media account below.

‘Night pranks with my niece @myathatmf and our girl @jazzybraidzatl doing her own thang in the back. Of course, she combed our hair too! I can't hang up, but I tried lol👑🙌🏽 ’Tiny captioned her video.

Someone said, "Alright, Tiny, you are going to have another baby after this video," and another follower posted this: "Ok, I want to learn this dance now." It looks like fun hahaha "Okay, a little girl stuck."

One commenter wrote: "Hahaha nobody is watching the video. Let's take a moment to see how that body moves even though 👑👑👑 you are so pretty in Tiny blue."

Someone else said: "@majorgirl, whoever is in the back is funny too, but everyone killed her," and another follower said: "That blue is really cute for you, sister!" You are all cute af ❤️ ’

Many fans admired Tiny's hourglass figure and continued to praise her snatched body in the comments.

In other news, Tiny recently made her fans happy with an ad she shared on her social media account.

She revealed to her fans that she would perform for Valentine's Day along with more of her favorite singers.

‘It's going to be a real night on Valentine's Day! NJ and NY, this is the place to be with your special Valentine's date! Real 90 & # 39; s RnB! Singing over the song !! #AwholeVibe, "Tiny captioned her post.

People were really excited to see their favorite artist perform, and they made sure to praise Tiny in the comments.

Ad

Apart from this, Tiny is living her best life these days together with her beloved family.



Post views:

0 0