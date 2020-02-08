%MINIFYHTML333d34744cc431945557a846e6621bbf11% %MINIFYHTML333d34744cc431945557a846e6621bbf12%

The three main parties in the Republic of Ireland are tied first after the country's general elections, according to an exit poll forecast, leaving the battle to lead the next government too close.

The Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, center-right rivals Fianna Fail and leftist Sinn Fein received 22 percent of the first-choice votes, according to the PSBI MRBI poll issued when the polls closed at 10pm GMT

Some 3.3 million people had the right to vote to elect 159 members of the Dail, the lower house of parliament in Dublin.

The count starts at 09:00 GMT on Sunday with some expected results from the afternoon.

The polls opened across the country at 07:00 GMT on Saturday, with a small number of islands off the west coast that voted on Friday to allow rough seas that could disrupt the transportation of boat tickets.

Public mood "miscalculation,quot;

Varadkar launched his campaign after successfully helping to negotiate an agreement that cushions the departure of the European Union from the United Kingdom on January 31 by avoiding a hard border with Northern Ireland led by the British.

An open border was a key requirement of the 1998 peace agreement that largely ended 30 years of violence over British rule in the north, which left more than 3,000 people dead.

Varadkar warned voters that Brexit is "not yet over," while London prepares for talks with Brussels to secure a longer-term trade agreement in record time before the end of this year.

Otherwise, it could present an "existential threat,quot; to the Irish economy, he said.

But experts suggest that the public's mood may have been miscalculated with surveys indicating that Brexit was a low concern among the electorate.

Other parties have criticized Fine Gael for failures in medical care, housing and homelessness.

Varadkar acknowledged that he understood that on Friday. "You want us to focus on issues such as health and housing in the next three years with the same passion and intensity that we have focused on Brexit in the last three years," he said.

Varadkar is the first prime minister of mixed and openly gay race in Ireland who has come to represent a more socially progressive country after years of dominance of the Roman Catholic church.

But, despite Brexit and historic votes to repeal strict abortion laws and introduce same-sex marriage, some predict that it could be dating.