They fight suicide bombers. But can the Afghan police fight crime?

KABUL, Afghanistan – Here is a meme that briefly toured Afghan social networks: "Breaking news," it reads. “A suicide bomber has been robbed by thieves in Kabul. The thieves took away his suicide vest, the detonators and 2,000 Afghans ”(about $ 25).

It is a kind of joke, but especially not.

For years, the bombings and infiltration attacks that ravaged Kabul have dominated the headlines and have reformed the city. But that kind of violence in the capital has been in a period of relative calm for months, as the Taliban and the United States conduct peace negotiations that officials hope could lead to some kind of lasting ceasefire.

Now, the headlines are facing the rampant crime that has become a constant rhythm in the city: kidnappings, robberies at gunpoint, extortion, murder. Even without the bombings, Kabul is proving to be a dangerous place.

Social media platforms are full of daily reports of assaults and knife attacks, often just to steal a cell phone. In one of the most brutal recent cases, a family of four was killed at home during the day.