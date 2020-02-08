They fight suicide bombers. But can the Afghan police fight crime?

KABUL, Afghanistan – Here is a meme that briefly toured Afghan social networks: "Breaking news," it reads. “A suicide bomber has been robbed by thieves in Kabul. The thieves took away his suicide vest, the detonators and 2,000 Afghans ”(about $ 25).
It is a kind of joke, but especially not.
For years, the bombings and infiltration attacks that ravaged Kabul have dominated the headlines and have reformed the city. But that kind of violence in the capital has been in a period of relative calm for months, as the Taliban and the United States conduct peace negotiations that officials hope could lead to some kind of lasting ceasefire.
Now, the headlines are facing the rampant crime that has become a constant rhythm in the city: kidnappings, robberies at gunpoint, extortion, murder. Even without the bombings, Kabul is proving to be a dangerous place.
Social media platforms are full of daily reports of assaults and knife attacks, often just to steal a cell phone. In one of the most brutal recent cases, a family of four was killed at home during the day.
Afghan security officials say the brief calm window of terrorist attacks has provided a wake-up call. They say that the country's law enforcement has been so militarized during the two decades of constant war with the Taliban that the officers are not prepared for the basic needs of surveillance in peacetime.
Massoud Andarabi, Minister of Interior of Afghanistan, said criminal trends are not drastically worse than in previous years: some weeks are more intense than others, as expected. But collectively and compulsively, Kabul residents have taken advantage of crime as the theme of the day.
"If someone's cell phone was stolen the afternoon of a suicide attack that killed 80 people, family and friends they would have told him it is good that they don't kill you." But now people are looking at the deeper reality, "Andarabi said.
For years, police forces have endured the worst part of the Taliban violence campaign. Its amazing victim rate, although many in its leadership ranks prospered due to corruption, has made recruitment and training more a matter of triage than a consistent and complete program.
In any week, about 70 percent of Taliban attacks, some weeks as high as 90 percent, attack police stations across the country, Andarabi said. In some of those places, police forces can barely count on resupply, much less on retraining for a future fight against crime instead of counterinsurgency.
"We are talking about post-peace when peace is not yet known," Andarabi said. "When it comes to police professionalization, I have no doubt that the fight is really impacting it."
Mr. Andarabi, 39, a systems and data man who spent a decade at the country's spy agency before being transferred to head the interior ministry, was part of a young team hired last year to shake A corrupt bureaucracy that I was losing. the battlefield. The team largely fulfilled its immediate task: stand firm against what amounted to The largest number of Taliban attacks in a decade.
But as a sign of the distrust and exhaustion of regular police forces, the ministry had to rely heavily on the elite special forces. From the police chiefs of half of the country's 34 provinces to the country's main police, all were replaced by young officers of the special forces who are more accustomed to leading command raids in enemy territory than the patient police work community
To help in his fight, Mr. Andarabi has made improvements. They include the assignment of GPS technology to outposts of the remote police to help them replenish them (and avoid being bombarded in error by the United States), and increase the responsibility for the use of ammunition, fuel and food by the force.
He initiated a 2,500-person "internal security,quot; unit charged with watching over the police, long seen as corrupt, and initiating detailed files of each officer across the country.
But all that was mainly to try to stop the bleeding on the battlefield and establish a basic responsibility. Andarabi also believed that it was time to improve the fight against the crime of force as well.
In Kabul, he brought Colonel Aryan Faizy, a 14-year veteran of the intelligence agency, as head of the Criminal Investigations Department. (The Afghan intelligence agency is considered to have developed better capacity and systems, and its officers are in great demand in the police and army.)
But it is likely that Colonel Faizy's work focuses on improving systems to make efficient use of existing resources, injecting some discipline and responsibility. The city has much deeper structural problems that are beyond its competition.
Designed for approximately one million people, Kabul has grown to reach 6 million residents, and in an unregulated manner. The slums are dotted high in the hills that surround the city. Electricity is rationed, with large parts of the city in the dark on any night.
Accessibility is also a problem. In the winter, some neighborhoods are inaccessible even for heavy police trucks. Other alleys are blocked by explosive walls and watchtowers that serve the wealthy elite. Arriving at a police office, one of the main objectives of car bombers, requires knitting blasting concrete wall layers.
"Fundamentals are needed for a city to be safe: a proper address, residents with proper identifications, a municipal system with standards," Andarabi said. "These are the bases on which you can build a security layer, and these bases are not there."
Colonel Faizy's task is to respond to the daily demands of deterring and responding to crime, and restructuring surveillance in a time of peace that Afghans crave.
Kabul has about 15,000 police personnel, many of them at checkpoints and protecting buildings. But only 1,200 of that force are assigned to criminal investigations, approximately one staff member for every 5,800 residents of Kabul.
Colonel Faizy, 38, says he is trying to improve and expand local information networks and ways in which they can be managed centrally. He has created a command center with large screens installed to monitor the surveillance camera signals on balloons over the city, along with social media signals such as #KabulIsNotSafe. A pilot project is underway to install GPS trackers in all 2,500 police vehicles in the city to facilitate shipment to the crime scene, their locations monitored on another screen.
On a Thursday night in January, Colonel Faizy worked on two laptops, along with an iPhone that shone with WhatsApp group messages from across the city and a military radio. His desk was covered with documents: newly drafted standard procedures, case files.
Then, the radio broadcast news of a type too common: a gunfight had erupted in the center of Kabul. But this was not an attack by a Taliban suicide squad. It was a family dispute, and in an additional complication, one of the parties was until recently a senior police officer.
Omid Nizami, whom the police described as a gangster caught in a long and bloody dispute with a relative, He had been shot dead. The relative, a former policeman general called Zemarai Paikan, has been in the race.
Knowing how well that neighborhood is armed, Colonel Faizy feared that a reprisal attack could overwhelm the police on the premises. He sent a rapid reaction force of 50 men to cordon off the area. The police worked much of the night to avoid climbing.
In the days that followed, Mr. Nizami's supporters threw protest tents on an important road in Kabul, demanding justice. The police not only had to investigate the murder of a gangster, but also had to provide security for the protest.
That part, at least, was too familiar: they were back attentive to suicide bombers.