The winner of Iowa, Pete Buttigieg, is criticized by his rivals for lack of experience.

Former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, felt most of the blows in the primary Democratic debate Friday night after his astonishing success in Iowa, as other candidates arrived because of the lack of experience of the player 38 years and his lack of support from black and Latino voters.

The current fifth-place candidate, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, came out strong in the seven-person debate, assuming Buttigieg as the only reasonable alternative to former Vice President Joe Biden and mocking the former mayor's attempts to qualify as the & # 39; newcomer & # 39; highlighting their lack of experience.

Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, took care of most of the fire during the eighth elementary democratic debate after reaching the top in the controversial Iowa group. Both are also far ahead from the rest of the group in the polls before the New Hampshire primary next Tuesday.

Senator Sanders received the most criticism for his self-proclaimed socialism when Biden, in his most aggressive appearance so far, claimed that President Donald Trump would use the label of & # 39; socialist & # 39; to reject any Democratic contender in November.

The former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, stepped forward in delegates from the Iowa caucus and increased in New Hampshire polls, which gave him momentum at a critical point in the race.

Senator Amy Klobuchar talks to the media in the spinning room after a successful night in the eighth Democratic debate in the primaries, where Pete Buttigieg came out very critical.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar shake hands before Friday night's debate before the senator made fun of Buttigieg for posing as the "newcomer,quot; in the field

The seven candidates participating in Friday night's debate (from left) are Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

Seven aspiring 2020 Democrats took the debate stage Friday night with only four days left for the first New Hampshire presidential election in the nation.

In the ABC debate, businessman Andrew Yang, Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Biden, Sanders, Klobuchar and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer face each other as Buttiegieg and Sanders begin to move away from the other candidates in the New polls Hampshire

It was the eighth time that Democratic candidates met on stage, but the first time after some votes were counted, with the Iowa assemblies consolidating the rise of Senator Bernie Sanders, giving Buttigieg a boost and putting former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, with notice that he may not be the favorite of the game for a long time.

Biden, who came in fourth place in Iowa, went straight to Sanders' progressive brand, claiming he is not a Democratic socialist like Bernie.

Bernie has qualified himself, not me, as a democratic socialist. I think that is the label that the president is going to impose on everyone who competes with Bernie if he is the candidate & # 39; & # 39 ;, Biden said.

The moderator of the debate, Geroge Stephanopoulos, asked if any of the candidates on stage were worried about presenting a candidate with a socialist label against Donald Trump.

Initially, none raised their hands, although Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, 59, warned: "We will not be able to divide the chief divisor,quot; and asked to appeal to moderates and independents.

Klobuchar, who finished a distant fifth in Iowa, said Sanders would not attract the kind of centrist voters that Democrats need to win.

"Donald Trump's worst nightmare is a candidate that will bring people from the middle," Klobuchar added.

"I think we need someone to head this ticket that really brings people with it instead of excluding them."

Amy Klobuchar successfully left the debate after her criticism of Pete Buttigieg

Vermont's Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders, speaks during the eighth Democratic primary debate, where he was once again forced to defend his "socialist,quot; label

Former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Senator Sanders' health plan on the grounds that he has not planned how to pay Medicare for everyone without raising taxes to the middle class.

Buttigieg launched one of the most explicit attacks against the policy that Sanders is pushing.

He called it "a policy that says it's my road or highway," and added: "We have to attract as many people as we can to this process."

Sanders responded to socialist criticism by stating that "Donald Trump lies all the time,quot; and He repeated his point of conversation that "I think the way we beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of this country."

He said he could attract working-class voters who have surrendered in the political process.

Biden and Klobuchar also questioned whether Buttigieg had the ability to successfully confront Trump, questioning whether he has the experience to lead the nation.

Buttigieg, who served two terms as mayor of South Bend, a city with a population of 100,000, said that Washington's internal experience of some of its rivals was no longer what was needed, and that it was time to "turn the page "in the old Washington Policy

"I freely admit that if you are looking for the person with the most years of experience in establishing Washington under your belt, you have your candidate and, of course, it is not me," he said.

Klobuchar responded by saying that it's easy to go after Washington, because that's a popular thing. It's much harder … to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions & # 39 ;.

Then he searched Buttigieg with a fresh face: & # 39; Because I think this goes after every thing people do because it's popular to say it and it makes you look like a great newcomer, just … I don't think that's What people want right now. We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where he took us. I think having some experience is a good thing.

Pete Buttigieg, on the left, and Bernie Sanders, on the right, faced the most criticism on Friday night.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said during Friday's debate that she was one of three senators on stage who served as a jury in the Donald Trump Senate political trial.

Criticism of Buttigieg was coverage financier and philanthropist Tom Steyer, 62, who also made fun of Joe Biden on Friday night.

That's why Mayor Pete worries me. You must be able to face this guy (Trump) face to face and knock him down on the stage of the debate or we will lose, he warned. "We have to win or we are in serious trouble and we don't keep talking about the facts," he said.

Biden leaned in to say more about Buttigieg: "He is mayor of a small town that has done some good things but has not demonstrated his ability … and we will soon find out."

Buttigieg responded to claims that he lacks experience by arguing that the way to beat President Trump is with a different kind of policy.

"This is how we will win," he said.

"We are going to put someone who is not afraid to say things like their shameful behavior at the national prayer breakfast," he said, and by appointing someone from a working-class community that Trump says he is appealing.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts spoke for about two-thirds of the time in the first hour of the debate and was not part of the first round of scrapping between rivals.

Presidential Democratic candidate businessman Andrew Yang, who shook his staff after a bad performance in Iowa, speaks during a primary Democratic presidential debate on February 7

Steyer was also hit in Buttigieg for his diversity problems and his lack of support from black and Latino voters.

"Unless you can appeal to the various parts of the Democratic Party, specifically including the black community, including Latinos, if you can't do it, we can't beat Donald Trump in November," Steyer said.

Buttigieg was criticized for his career record in South Bend. When asked about an increase in black arrests on charges related to marijuana, he said as mayor that he attacked cases "when there was armed violence and gang violence."

When asked if Buttigieg's answer was enough, US Senator Elizabeth Warren, 70, said: & # 39; No. You have to recognize the facts.

Massachusetts Senator Warren did not have as much time to speak as her rivals nor did she get into some of the biggest fights, although she made one of the most direct attacks of the night when it was after the people who stink. to the billionaires & # 39 ;.

She ranked third in Iowa and hopes to make a good performance in New Hampshire with the impulse to represent neighboring Massachusetts.

Even in the midst of ideological and personal attacks, Buttigieg found a way to defend Biden, whose Hunter business business stood out in the failed destitution effort led by the Democrats.

Trump and his Republican allies criticized Hunter Biden and called his conduct corrupt during Trump's trial, and Republicans in the Senate are preparing investigations that could easily resurface the issue during the campaign.

The former mayor team continued his defense of Joe and Hunter Biden on Twitter

Joe Biden got excited when Pete Buttigieg came out in his defense during the debate

Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in 2010. Hunter could be under investigation by Senate Republicans and was subject to the Ukrainian call that led to the impeachment.

When asked if it was dangerous to nominate a candidate who was under threat of investigation, Buttigieg stood by the old statesman who initiated the debate by going after him for inexperience.

& # 39; No, and we will not let them change the subject. It's not about Hunter Biden, or Vice President Biden, or any Biden. This is an abuse of power by the president & # 39 ;, Buttigieg said.

& # 39; Look, the vice president and me, and all of us are competing, but we have to draw a line here. And being the president's son, being the kind of human being who would try to turn someone against his own son, who would try to arm a son against his own father, is something incredibly dishonorable. That is just one more example that we as a party have to be fully united to do whatever it takes, at the end of the day, to make sure that this president doesn't get a second term & # 39; & # 39 ;, he added.

Biden looked bleak while Buttigieg defended his son and Democratic rivals seemed united when Trump's issue came up.

& # 39; I thank my colleague for saying that. It is a distraction. But this is the deal: whoever the nominee is, the president will invent lies & # 39; & # 39 ;, Biden said.

He then pointed to the Colonel of the Purple Heart, Alexander Vindman, who left the White House on Friday after testifying against Trump in the political trial investigation.

"I should put a medal on Vindman and not Rush Limbaugh." And I think we should all stand up and give Colonel Vindman a demonstration of how much we support him & # 39; & # 39 ;, Biden said. Get up and applaud Vindman! implored the crowd.

& # 39; Go up there. About us. That is who we are. We are not what Trump is.

Biden made reference to the Colonel of the Purple Heart, Alexander Vindman, who left the White House on Friday after testifying against Trump in the House's political trial investigation.

The rivalry was briefly suspended during the debate when the candidates joined Trump

When Sanders faced more blows, Biden went after the Vermont senator for weapons, after Bernie pointed out the rural nature of his state and said he voted with his constituents before public sentiment changed.

& # 39; While representing your constituency … (people) were killed by thousands in this same period & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Biden.

"I introduced the first assault weapons ban," he said. "While I was pressing Brady's background checks, Bernie voted five times against them when he was in the House," he sang.

Biden earlier criticized Sanders for the basic universal health plan of the Vermont senator.

When asked what it will take to unify the country, Biden pointed out Sanders' health proposal.

& # 39; Well, look, Bernie says you have to bring people together and that we have to have Medicare for everyone. But Bernie says, and he says he wrote the damn thing. But he's not willing to tell us how much that damn thing will cost, & # 39; Biden accused.

& # 39; How much will it cost? Who's going to pay for it? It would cost more than the total: the entire federal budget we spend now. More than the entire budget. The idea that middle class taxes are not going to go up is crazy & # 39; & # 39 ;, said the former vice president, raising his voice.

Biden noted the implementation of a single-payer health care model that was tested and failed in Vermont.

& # 39; When they did it in Vermont, what happened? They doubled the state income tax, and then had a 14 percent withholding tax. And finally they removed him & # 39 ;, Biden said. & # 39; So how much will it cost? When you ask that to Bernie, and I will ask him again tonight at some point, and if you ask Bernie that, he says: & # 39; Go think. I do not know. We will find out.

The mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, began the debate with a blow to Senator Bernie Sanders, accusing him of dividing the Democratic vote with an approach of "my way or my way."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, on the left, who performed poorly in Iowa, criticized the leaders of the New Hampshire poll, Bernie Sanders, right, and Pete Buttigieg in Friday's Democratic debate.

Some of Biden's comments created a humorous and confusing moment on Friday night when he demanded that the next president needs to inspire voters to elect more Democratic senators in certain states, including Minnesota, the state that Amy Klobuchar represents in the Senate of the United States.

"We must recover the United States Senate this time," Biden said. "And that's why while they look at him here in New Hampshire and around the world, they apologize, across the country, they have to ask themselves: Who is more likely to be elected to a senator in North Carolina, Georgia? Who can win Florida, Pennsylvania, Minnesota? Who can do that?

& # 39; Oh really? & # 39; Klobcuhar interrupted Biden, who represented Delaware in the US Senate. UU. From 1973 to 2009 before becoming the number 2 of Barack Obama.

The response of the Minnesota senator was received with laughter from the audience and some smiles from those who debated on stage.

At this point, the six remaining candidates on the stage were raising their hands, both to respond and to indicate that they felt they could successfully achieve what the former vice president was proposing.

"You can, I agree," Biden admitted to Klobuchar.

& # 39; But here's the point, you have to be able to do it. You must not only be able to win, you have to bring a United States Senate, or this becomes debatable & # 39; & # 39 ;, he concluded by describing what he feels a litmus test should be for the Democratic candidate.

(From L) Former Democratic presidential aspiring former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders make a gesture during the eighth Democratic primary debate

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang and former South Bend mayor, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, participate in the Democratic primary presidential debate in New Hampshire

Senator Klobuchar also laughed when she launched attacks on Trump.

She said the president sided with the "tyrants,quot; repeatedly.

He blames his president of the Federal Reserve that he himself was appointed. He blames the king of Denmark. Who does that? posed, getting an enthusiastic response from those attending the debate.

"He blames the Prime Minister of Canada for, according to him, excluding him from the Canadian version of Home Alone 2. Who does that?" She continued.

Only one candidate on stage on Friday night is a minority: Andrew Yang.

But the race became a prominent issue when billionaire activist Tom Steyer demanded that Biden reject comments from a superior substitute that Steyer says are "openly racist."

Biden would not go that far, but said he felt that the state senator from South Carolina, Dick Harpootlian, regretted his comments.

Steyer's coup against the state senator was in reference to the comments Harpootlian made on a presentation by the Federal Election Commission that shows that Black Caucus president Jerry Govan received "almost $ 50,000,quot; from Steyer's campaign.

He also called Steyer & # 39; Mr. Bags of money. & # 39;

Is the mass pocketing or redistributing wealth? Harpootlian asked, referring to Govan.

This was the comment accused of being racist.

Harpootlian made it clear that he does not speak for the Biden campaign and that the comments were not associated with the former vice president.

Former New York mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg was not on the stage of the debate on Friday, but sparked a conversation about campaign fundraising and large dollar donors.

Biden also promoted during his defense of the debate that he has "more support in South Carolina in the Black Caucus,quot; than any other candidate on stage.

"Duplicate what you have or who has more," he continued.

A candidate appeared during the debate that was not even on stage: Mike Bloomberg, and the mention of his name threw the debaters into a confrontation over how they finance their campaigns.

"Look, I don't think anyone can buy a nomination or be president of the United States," Warren said of Bloomberg, a former billionaire mayor of New York City.

"I don't think any billionaire should be able to do it, and I don't think people who stink billionaires to fund their campaigns should do it," he continued, referring to his competitors who take money from these people.

Warren has given up large fundraisers, but in the past he has taken money from large dollar donors.

"Everyone in this scenario, except Amy and I, are billionaires or we are receiving help from PAC that can make unlimited expenses," Warren said. "So, if you really want to live what you say, put your money where your mouth is and say no to the PACs."

& # 39; Look, I think the way we build a democracy in the future is not that billionaires look in their own pockets or that people swallow billionaires. The way we build it in the future is that we have a grassroots movement, funded from the grassroots. This is how I am leading this campaign & # 39 ;, he said.

The stage is set for the Democratic debate on February 7 in Manchester, New Hampshire

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, speaks before the Democratic presidential primary debate on February 7, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire

Senator Elizabeth Warren ranks third in New Hampshire, where her supporters campaigned today before Friday's Democratic Debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester.

Friday marks Andrew Yang's return to the stage of Democratic debate after he failed to meet the thresholds of the National Democratic Committee to participate last month

Supporters of the United States Democratic presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, demonstrate outside the 2020 Democratic debate of the United States presidential candidates in Manchester, New Hampshire

Sanders intervino, de acuerdo con su compañero senador progresista, presumiendo de que su campaña es financiada exclusivamente por contribuyentes de base.

También afirmó que Bloomberg solo llegó tan lejos debido a sus miles de millones, y calificó la noción de 'sin sentido,amp;#39;.

"A diferencia de algunas de las personas aquí arriba, no tengo 40 multimillonarios, Pete, contribuyendo a mi campaña proveniente de la industria farmacéutica, viniendo de Wall Street y todos los grandes intereses monetarios,quot;, dijo Sanders, recibiendo un golpe en el caucus de Iowa. Víctor.

"Si queremos cambiar a los estadounidenses, no lo harán eligiendo candidatos que van a las casas de los ricos a pedir dinero,quot;, dijo Sanders.

Pero Buttigieg se defendió.

"Vamos a la pelea de nuestras vidas,quot;, dijo, citando cuánto dinero está trayendo la campaña de reelección de Trump. "Tenemos que ir a esa pelea con todo lo que tenemos,quot;.

Antes del debate, Sanders tenía una clara ventaja en las encuestas de New Hampshire

La encuesta de Emerson tenía a Sanders muy por delante del grupo con 32 por ciento, seguido de Buttigieg con 23. Warren tomó la misma posición que ella en Iowa, tercero, con un apoyo del 13 por ciento.

Biden cayó al cuarto lugar en la encuesta de New Hampshire con un 11 por ciento después de terminar en el mismo puesto en Iowa.

La senadora Amy Klobuchar necesita un impulso fuera de New Hampshire, luego de llegar al quinto lugar en Iowa

El multimillonario Tom Steyer también estará en el escenario con los otros seis aspirantes a la Democracia 2020

La encuesta de la Boston Globe-Suffolk University publicada el viernes mostró a Sanders y Buttigieg codo a codo, con un 24 por ciento de apoyo y un 23 por ciento de apoyo respectivamente. Warren volvió a seguir con el 13 por ciento de apoyo. Y Biden, nuevamente, quedó en cuarto lugar con el 11 por ciento, el mismo por ciento de los demócratas que dijeron que permanecieron indecisos en las primarias, lo que ocurre el martes.

En ambas nuevas encuestas, la senadora Amy Klobuchar ocupó el quinto lugar, el lugar que ocupó también en Iowa.

Más tarde el viernes, una encuesta de NBC New / Marist mostró una disposición similar de la tierra.

Sanders estaba al frente con el 25 por ciento, con Buttigieg detrás del margen de error del 4,7 por ciento de la encuesta al 21 por ciento. Warren y Biden siguieron con 14 por ciento y 13 por ciento respectivamente. Klobuchar estaba al 8 por ciento.

En la etapa de debate el viernes por la noche, a estos cinco principales candidatos se unirán el multimillonario Tom Steyer y Andrew Yang, quienes están encuestando en un solo dígito.

El debate de New Hampshire marca el regreso de Yang a la etapa de debate, ya que no alcanzó los umbrales requeridos, ordenados por el Comité Nacional Demócrata, para llegar a la etapa de debate en enero en Des Moines, Iowa.

Los candidatos demócratas debatirán dos veces más este mes.

Subirán al escenario en Las Vegas el 19 de febrero en el período previo a las asambleas de Nevada.

Luego, aquellos que califiquen se dirigirán a Charleston, Carolina del Sur, para un debate el 25 de febrero antes de las primarias de Carolina del Sur.