The video shows officials in protective suits dragging suspected coronavirus carriers from their homes

A video has appeared showing people suspected of having the coronavirus being forcibly dragged from their homes, as the communist regime begins to gather suffers in Wuhan and takes them to camps.

Officials in protective suits are seen holding two people by the arms before a third more resistive man is lifted off the floor and taken in a shocking clip shared online.

The footage, filmed in Wuhan, is produced after China's deputy prime minister, Sun Chunlan, called for a "people's war,quot; against the rapidly expanding epidemic.

Last week, the country's central government ordered the city, which is the epicenter of the virus, to bring together all the suspicious patients, as well as their close contacts in the massive quarantine camps.

Until Saturday, more than 700 people have been killed by the virus, with 86 people dying on Friday alone, and more than 34,500 worldwide have been infected.

The images, which are believed to have been filmed in Wuhan, China, show officials in protective suits that force people suspected of having coronaviruses from their homes.

In the video, a person with a facial mask is seen being dragged quickly by officials and is soon followed by a woman with a winter jacket wearing a protective suit under her arms.

However, officials have more trouble removing a third person who is lying on a door and refuses to be picked up.

Two people try to lift him, but after having no luck, they are joined by a man with a blue apron and then two other officials.

Despite the workforce, the group still struggles to lift the man who kicks them and fights from the ground. Finally three of the men achieve pick it up and take the suspect patient down the stairs.

While in another video, it is said that he was also filmed in China, several police officers see a woman arrested and fighting them.

The clip was shared on Twitter stating that it shows the woman being & # 39; arrested and put in isolation for not wearing a mask against the coronavirus & # 39 ;.

A person wearing a face mask (left) is taken out of the house while holding his arms while another (right) is dragged by more officers.

Another clip shows several police officers arresting a woman who "didn't wear a face mask in public,quot; while trying to defend herself and kicks them out.

It occurs after it was revealed that China's central government ordered Wuhan to bring together all the suspicious patients and anyone with whom it is believed that they have been in close contact in the massive quarantine camps.

Deputy Prime Minister Sun also demanded that communist officials of all levels take active leadership in this & # 39; condition of wartime & # 39 ;, or face being & # 39; stuck in the pillar of historical shame forever & # 39 ;.

The city of Wuhan has about 14 million residents, but it is still unknown how many people will be quarantined or where they will be held.

Wuhan officials now carry out door-to-door health checks to identify possible carriers that would have to be isolated.

Ms. Sun demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation at quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and those who have a fever.

He later instructed all levels of officials to treat the fight of the outbreak as the "most important and urgent mission,quot; in another briefing.

& # 39; There must be a 24-hour shift pattern. During the war condition, there should be no deserters, otherwise they will be stuck forever in the pillar of historical shame & # 39 ;, said Sun, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China has demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and people who have a fever. In the picture, patients rest in an improvised hospital

A screenshot of a CCTV news program shows Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan delivering her order to communist officials at a meeting to curb the outbreak.

Medical workers in protective suits are seen talking while they are at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Friday. Wuhan has about 14 million residents, but it is still unknown how many people would be quarantined or where they will be kept.

The death toll in China increased by 86 to 722 on Saturday, according to the authorities, and is about to pass the 774 deaths recorded worldwide during the SARS pandemic 2002-2003, another coronavirus that jumped from animals to humans in China .

This new number brings the total number of people who have died from coronavirus to 724 worldwide, with one death in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

On Saturday it was also confirmed that the first American, who had been living in Wuhan, died of the virus and died Thursday at age 60.

Four Britons, a couple and their two children, have also been admitted to the Son Espases hospital in Palma, Mallorca, this weekend after being tested for the virus.

Admissions occurred after the unidentified father, who lives in Mallorca, went to the hospital on Thursday to inform doctors that he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for the virus in France.

The British Alan Steele (pictured with his new wife Wendy) was taken from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and sent to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

A team of health workers in costumes of hazardous materials on the coast in Yokohama on Friday, where Japanese authorities said the count of coronavirus patients aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship had increased to 61

Health workers with protective gear were still working in Yokohama Bay when Friday night fell with Princess Diamond in quarantine

The French health minister also confirmed five cases of coronavirus on Saturday, adding that all new people affected are British citizens and include a child.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said the five were diagnosed with the coronavirus after coming into contact with a person who had been in Singapore.

She said they were not in a serious condition. The total number of people infected with the virus in France has now reached 11. Buzyn said the group of people newly infected with the virus formed "a group, a grouping around an original case."

"That original case was brought to our attention last night, it is a British citizen who returned from Singapore, where he had stayed between January 20 and 23, and arrived in France on January 24 for four days," Buzyn said, and He added that the last outbreak occurred in the mountainous region of Savoy, in eastern France.

According to Le Figaro, the infected British man stayed in a ski chalet, which contained two apartments, in Contamines-Montjoie, in Haute-Savoie, between January 24 and 28.

The first department housed three people, who were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus. Four others were considered to have minor symptoms. In the second department, a father and a child were infected and his mother, who was in Britain, was hospitalized there.

In addition to new cases and suspicious patients appearing in Europe, dozens of people were also beaten and were on the Diamond Princess cruise.

SuperStar Aquarius had been on a four-day round trip from Keelung, near Taipei, with more than 1,730 passengers on board and has now arrived in Taiwan for health officials to examine passengers for coronavirus.

Health officials boarded the ship, owned by Star Cruises based in Hong Kong, on Saturday. More than 40 of 1,738 passengers have visited China in the last 30 days.

Wuhan's coronavirus had killed 722 in China and 724 worldwide until Saturday, with one death in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines (cases shown worldwide)

Just married Alan Steele was aboard the cruise ship when he was quarantined at the Yokohama port after 61 passengers tested positive.

He was transferred to the medical center on Friday. His new wife Wendy was forced to remain aboard the ship, but has been in regular telephone contact with him.

The British Steele was one of 41 people who learned that they had the virus after 171 remaining test results returned on Friday, tripling the total number of patients with ship viruses from 20 to 61.

The newly diagnosed also include 21 Japanese citizens, as well as eight Americans, five Canadians, five Australians and one Argentine.

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said the ship's quarantine should end on February 19, provided there are no "unforeseen developments." They also confirmed that all affected guests were transferred to hospitals.

Meanwhile, another boat with 40 people from China that was rejected from Japan arrived in Taiwan. with health officials on board to examine tourists for the coronavirus.

A resident rides a bicycle through a mysteriously empty road on Friday in Wuhan while the number of people infected with coronavirus continues to increase

A man wears a mask while venturing outside in a very quiet place in Wuhan on Friday. During the day 86 people died from the virus

A Chinese man is seen wearing a protective mask while monitoring the entrance to a residential neighborhood next to a sign that says & # 39; Strong prevention, don't panic, believe in science, don't spread rumors & # 39; in Beijing on Friday

People with facial masks are seen stocking food in a supermarket in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, east China, on Friday

Dozens of people put on their masks while shopping in Hangzhou on Friday. During the day 86 people died from coronavirus

The SuperStar Aquarius had been on a four-day round trip from Keelung, near Taipei, with more than 1,730 passengers on board. More than 40 of 1,738 passengers have visited China in the last 30 days.

Tomorrow, more than 150 Britons return from the city of Wuhan, crowned by the coronavirus virus, and will remain in quarantine for 14 days in Milton Keynes.

Negative coronavirus warnings from the best experts in Britain Leading virologists and infectious disease specialists met Friday at a meeting organized in a hurry by the respected Science Media Center in London amid the growing outbreak. They made a series of serious warnings about the disease, which include: A vaccine will not be ready until at least 2021

Even if we eradicate the virus in the coming months, it could come back in winter

An outbreak in late 2020 could be devastating for NHS staff juggling the winter crisis

The death of a seemingly healthy Chinese doctor in his 30s increases the fear that he may have the ability to kill people with a strong immune system.

Do not be fooled by a decrease in confirmed cases in recent days; this could be a lack of labor and errors when cataloging them in China

The virus can be transmitted to babies of pregnant mothers during childbirth.

The cases are at least 10 times higher than the 31,000 currently reported The panel of six was composed of leading experts in the United Kingdom, including: David Heymann, Professor of Epidemiology of Infectious Diseases, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine; Dr. Gail Carson, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, University of Oxford; Robin Shattock, professor of mucosal infection and immunity, Imperial College London; Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology, Oxford University; Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia; and Professor John Edmunds of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The South Central Ambulance Service said that Kents Hill Park, a conference center and hotel, will be used to house returning citizens after landing at RAF Brize Norton, where they will remain isolated for two weeks.

All those who board the plane in the Chinese city, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, will be evaluated and will continue to be monitored after landing in the United Kingdom on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the flight would be the last service hired by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to bring the citizens of the United Kingdom from the Chinese city.

While on Friday night a professor of medicine said that the number of cases of coronavirus worldwide could be 10 times greater than is currently believed.

The death toll in mainland China, the epicenter of the outbreak, reached 637 on Friday, with a total of 31,211 confirmed cases.

There have been another 320 cases in another 27 countries, including three in Britain, and one death reported from the Philippines.

But scientists warned that the spread of the virus across borders, along with its suspicious incubation period of two weeks and the lack of reliability of test methods, made monitoring difficult.

John Edmunds, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the models showed that there were "ten times more cases than have been reported, or even more."

He added: & # 39; It is a mild disease that could be overlooked if someone does not seek medical attention. And none of the tests will be 100% sensitive, so it is not unusual to capture only 10% of cases & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Professor Edmunds acknowledged that predicting the true scale of the outbreak involved a certain degree of "conjecture," and added: "When there are a large number of cases, it becomes very difficult to confirm them all only by labor." Time will tell. & # 39;

He said the next few days would show if the containment measures implemented by China had been effective.

A worker measures the body temperature of people leaving a supermarket in Qingshan district on Friday after an outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan

The Chinese authorities have deployed doctors, security guards, volunteers and even robots to control the body temperature of citizens. A security guard who controls the temperature of visitors is represented at a seafood market in Guangzhou on Thursday

Travelers wearing protective masks wait for a bus on a busy street on Friday in Beijing, as the number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 34,000 in mainland China

The roads in Beijing, usually full of traffic, were disturbingly empty on Friday during what would have been the rush hour

A woman and two young children wear facial masks in the Shenzhen Bay Harbor in the Hong Kong Harbor area on Friday after Hong Kong began applying a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China

Experts said it was too early to know if the decrease in the number of cases in recent days was "good news,quot; because much was unknown.

Approximately 3,900 new cases were reported worldwide on Wednesday, compared to 3,700 on Thursday and 3,200 yesterday.

Public Health England announced on Friday that it would be possible to evaluate more than 1,000 people per day to detect coronavirus in laboratories across the United Kingdom starting next week.

The diagnostic test currently used in London, where only 100 cases can be analyzed per day, will be available at 12 centers in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to increase capacity and accelerate results.

In another announcement, the Department of Health and Social Assistance said 620 people in the United Kingdom had undergone coronavirus tests as of 2 p.m. Friday, with three confirmed cases.

Canadians, who had been evacuated from China on an American charter plane, board a bus after disembarking from another plane at the Canadian Forces Base on Friday.

People with protective gear serve snacks to Canadians when they were evacuated from China on Friday

The evacuees were taken to a hangar after flying to the base of the Canadian forces Trenton, Ontario, Canada

Dozens of chairs and supplies for people were placed in the Canadian Forces hangar (pictured, some of the people chatting inside the building)

Experts say that the difficulty of containing the coronavirus is that many patients have mild cold-like symptoms and don't realize they have the infection, but it can quickly turn deadly

It is understood that the third person in the United Kingdom to be diagnosed caught the disease in Singapore and it is reported that he is a middle-aged British man and it is understood that he is the first citizen of the United Kingdom to contract the disease.

It is believed that the man was diagnosed in Brighton and was taken to St Thomas Hospital in London, where there is a unit of infectious diseases, Thursday afternoon.

The patient attended a business conference in Singapore organized by a UK company called Servomex, which describes itself as a "provider of reliable, accurate and stable gas measurements,quot; and is based near Brighton.

Health chiefs have now launched a frantic but ridiculous search for anyone who has spent more than 15 minutes with the middle-aged man, despite not quarantining his own family. Furious Britons have criticized "weak,quot; measures to avoid more cases in the United Kingdom, urging ministers to close the border and saying "serious guidance is needed." Others have questioned whether it is time to start wearing facial masks.

Las flores se ven cerca de una foto del difunto Dr. Li Wenliang en un hospital en Wuhan, en la provincia central de Hubei en China, después de que el médico murió de coronavirus a principios de esta semana. La noticia de la muerte el viernes de Li Wenliang, un médico que fue reprendido por la policía por dar la alarma sobre el nuevo coronavirus, provocó tristeza e indignación en las redes sociales chinas.

Se ve a una mujer llevando bolsas de Louis Vuitton afuera de un centro comercial de lujo casi desierto en Beijing el viernes

Un hombre con una máscara facial pasa el viernes por una tienda Apple cerrada en Beijing

Viene después de que se reveló que los parlamentarios creen que una prohibición de viajar a China podría introducirse en unas semanas porque el brote de coronavirus parece estar empeorando y el gobierno se verá obligado a actuar.

Una fuente que forma parte del Grupo de China Parlamentaria de Todos los Partidos, establecido para fortalecer las relaciones entre China y el Reino Unido, dijo que se sorprenderían si la restricción de viaje no se impusiera "en la próxima semana o dos,quot; en medio de los llamados para que el gobierno intensifique esfuerzos para proteger al Reino Unido contra la enfermedad mortal.

Si se introduce una prohibición, probablemente se aplicaría a los extranjeros que visitaron China en los últimos 14 días, algo que 16 países, incluidos EE. UU., Australia, Nueva Zelanda y Japón, ya han impuesto. Incluso Arabia Saudita e Irak han introducido la prohibición ante Gran Bretaña.

El profesor de virología Ian Jones, de la Universidad de Reading, acogió con beneplácito la medida, diciendo que era una medida "simple,quot; y "proactiva,quot; que podría retrasar más casos en el hogar.