The US Air Force hurricane hunters UU. They will perform atmospheric river recognition – Defense Blog

The 53rd U.S. Air Force Meteorological Reconnaissance Squadron. UU., Commonly known as Hurricane Hunters, is scheduled to perform the "Atmospheric River Recognition,quot; from January to March, according to a recent press release from the service.

Scientists led by the Scripps Oceanography Institute of the University of California at San Diego, in association with the 53rd WRS, the National Meteorological Service of National and Oceanic and Atmospheric Aviation and the Office of Marine and Aviation Operations, will be in He hopes to fly through these ARs over the Pacific to collect data to improve forecasts.

"There is no low season for us, after the hurricane season we reach the winter storm season and part of that is providing support to the atmospheric rivers of the west coast," said Lt. Col. Ryan Rickert, 53rd aerial reconnaissance of the WRS weather officer. “ARs are columns of water vapor that produce large amounts of precipitation when they touch land. The large amounts of precipitation can turn into extreme rainfall and snow, which can then cause flooding and landslides. ”

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to perform "AR recognition,quot; from January to March. Scientists led by the Scripps Oceanography Institute of the University of California, San Diego, working in collaboration with the 53rd WRS, the National Meteorological Service of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Office of Marine and Aviation Operations, who will be in He hopes to fly through these ARs over the Pacific to collect data to improve forecasts. Approximately twelve storms will take place during that period and deploy up to three planes per storm.

"We are trying to improve the forecast of atmospheric rivers on the west coast, because it is important for people who handle water and face the dangers of flooding and debris flows," said F. Martin Ralph, principal investigator of AR Recon program and director of the Western Climate Center and Water Ends in Scripps. "We are all working together to try to discover how to improve the forecast and the collection of AR recognition data is a vital part of that."

There are two WC-130J Super Hercules aircraft from wing 403 that have been organized at Travis Air Force Base, California, and then moved to Portland, Oregon, and the US Coast Guard Air Station. UU. A Gulfstream IV of the NOAA Air Operations Center is also held outside of Portland.

"In many cases, ARs are excellent for the state of California, as they provide 90 percent of the state's annual rainfall," Ralph said. "But when the soil is already saturated and more water is added, it can cause dangers, so knowing what is coming helps people prepare."

ARs have a great economic impact on California and its residents, Ralph said. They are the dominant cause of the floods and play a key role in drought in the west coast basins. Flood costs average around $ 1 billion per year and produce 25 to 50 percent of the water supply in key areas of the West.

During AR missions, the 53rd WRS flies up to 30,000 feet to capture as much atmospheric data as possible. Data compiled by dropsondes can create a vertical profile from the aircraft to the ocean surface for the research team and forecasters to enter their models.

“We have some emptiness in collecting data about the ocean. Satellites have trouble seeing through the clouds, so having a plane launching drop probes in those areas significantly improves our data and forecast models, ”said Anna Wilson, field research manager at the Climate Center Occidental and Extremes del Agua. "We have a lot of room to improve accuracy and predictions, and the recognition of air weather is vital to gather data from atmospheric rivers with delivery times of approximately 3 days to help improve our climate models."

The data collected from the aircraft is loaded into the forecast models, but the three main models used by the research teams are the Global Naval Environmental Model (NAVGEM), the European Center for Medium Range Meteorological Forecasts (ECMWF) and The NOAA Global Forecasting System (GFS) produced by the National Environmental Prediction Centers.

"The observations gathered by the WC-130J definitely help close the gaps in the data," said Wilson. "It would be great to have more airplanes, because we have found in our results that all space coverage helps increase the impact, which helps predict where an atmospheric river will land."

An AR can be hundreds of miles wide and have its own categories from 1 to 5, the higher the number, the greater the risk. An AR can vary from 250 to 500 miles wide on average, Ralph said.

“Having the Air Force here on site doing flight planning with us is extremely useful on both sides, it makes us more effective and efficient. It is amazing to have them here in person, "said Wilson." We have a robust team with national and international participation that uses the data collected and contributions to three of the global forecast models. "

While the aircraft and air crews can be organized in different locations, there is an additional team that works hand in hand with the Scripps research team, which is responsible for mission development and coordination with the flying crew.

"Being on the site really helps prevent the lack of communication between the research team and the assets that 53 has to offer," Rickert said. "As soon as the research team finds an area of ​​interest for climate observations, we immediately begin to coordinate a flight plan that is feasible for our crews and make adjustments for time and fuel."

Rickert said that collecting data from any meteorological flight ultimately helps people on the ground that will be affected.

“The collection of data from storm environments is inherently dangerous, but we still carry out this service, whether it flies towards a CAT 5 hurricane or an AR 5, we collect data in the hope of improving the weather forecast and, at its instead, save lives in the process, "Rickert said.