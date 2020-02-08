The U.S. Air Force UU. Do an exercise with the integration of the most advanced fighters in the world – Defense Blog

The United States Air Force conducted the Pacific Raptor exercise at the Pearl Harbor-Hickam Joint Base, with the integration of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fuselages, according to a recent service press release.

This first iteration of Pacific Raptor began on January 23, and involved take-offs twice a day from F-22 Raptors and F-35A Lightening II, followed by F-16 Fighting Falcons, who assumed the theoretical role as adversaries during each mission of training. .

Designated as Pacific Raptor 20-1, exercise training activities focused on simulating air-to-air and air-surface combat exits.

"The most exciting and beneficial parts of Pacific Raptor were the ability to integrate with the F-22 and train an advanced threat, replicated by the F-16," said Major Justin Miller, pilot of the 63rd Fighter Squadron and planner of exercises "It was a fantastic opportunity to add multiple layers of complexity and degraded operations to our training and work to bring together the combat assets of the,quot; fifth generation "to solve an advanced tactical problem."

F-16 aviators, also called "aggressors,quot; of the 18th Aggressor Squadron, based at the Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, prepare pilots to face a variety of new combat scenarios. Not only do they specialize in emulating tactics that they will likely face in a real battle space, but their planes are distinguished by a layer of foreign-style paint schemes.

While Hawaii-based Raptor pilots, composed of the Air National Guard and active duty Airmen of Combat Squadrons 199 and 19, normally train together with other more traditional aircraft, this is the first time they combine their capabilities with other stealth fighters of the Air Force while on the island.

"We designed the exercise so that everyone moves away with a better understanding of how their mission design series (fifth generation aircraft) will integrate and complement each other," Miller said, "as well as a common understanding of tactics, limitations and advantages of our respective platforms. "

Like the Hawaiian Raptors, the F-35As, assigned to Luke AFB, Arizona, are maintained and operated by full force aviators, to include reservists of the 944th Fighter Wing and active duty aviators of the 56th FW.

All participating fighter jets received air refueling from KC-135 Stratotankers of the 203rd Fuel Refueling Squad to help pilots achieve critical training goals. Refueling while flying is a fundamental necessity for fighter jets, since it extends the range and flight time indefinitely.

Throughout the training, the 169th Air Defense Squadron provided additional layers of planning, tactics and command and control. ADS battle administrators have a unique ability to monitor airspace around the Hawaiian islands at all times, helping to shed light within the designated battle space. At any time, they can transmit all available information to a commander on the spot and send orders to the pilots in the air.

Pacific Raptor is designed to take advantage of the preset momentum and infrastructure of a similar and long-standing exercise, Sentry Aloha, which concluded a week before Pacific Raptor began. By programming Pacific Raptor directly after Sentry Aloha, mission planners reduced travel and logistics expenses while maximizing progress toward annual training requirements.

Unlike Sentry Aloha, which has been led by wing 154 of the Hawaii Air National Guard, Pacific Raptor is planned and carried out by representatives of each participating hunting squad.