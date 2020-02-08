The storm Ciara goes into action! Britain's biggest storm in seven years sweeps Scotland

%MINIFYHTML424a503c87cbc9e7ec65fbb47d9b69ee11% %MINIFYHTML424a503c87cbc9e7ec65fbb47d9b69ee12%

The Ciara storm is thundering eastward towards the coasts of Great Britain and is scheduled to hit the nation with strong winds and heavy rains this afternoon, as weather warnings are established throughout the country.

Travel plans for many are likely to be thwarted as gusts of up to 90 mph that force delays and cancellations to air, rail and ferry services.

%MINIFYHTML424a503c87cbc9e7ec65fbb47d9b69ee13% %MINIFYHTML424a503c87cbc9e7ec65fbb47d9b69ee14%

The Northwest Meteorological Office has issued yellow warnings, which will be the first to feel the worst part of the strange weather before it spreads to cover the entire country.

%MINIFYHTML424a503c87cbc9e7ec65fbb47d9b69ee15% %MINIFYHTML424a503c87cbc9e7ec65fbb47d9b69ee16%

Wind warnings for Sunday also extended this afternoon to cover much of England and Wales, before the strongest storm in the past seven years.

Power grids are preparing for storm outages that wreak havoc on overhead power lines, and assured the public that they have crews on hold.

The chief meteorologist of the Meteorological Office Frank Saunders said: “ The Ciara storm will bring harmful winds and heavy rains throughout the United Kingdom this weekend and we have issued a series of severe weather warnings that give people time to prepare for possible impacts of the storm.

Winds will increase until Saturday in Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before it is very windy in the rest of the United Kingdom during the early hours of Sunday morning.

& # 39; Bursts of 50-60 mph are expected in continental areas, with even stronger gusts of 80 mph or more along coastal areas, especially in the southeast of England and the north of Scotland.

Fog, snow and rain will accumulate in much of the nation and strong winds are powerful enough to tear roof shingles, meteorologists warned.

The Ciara storm is becoming a & # 39; climate bomb & # 39; as its air pressure drops by 24 millibars in 24 hours at 12 p.m. on Sunday, qualifying it as a & # 39; weather bomb & # 39 ;.

Weather maps show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara catapulted across the Atlantic, bringing 30-foot waves to the southwest and northwest coasts and 50-foot waves at sea.

Calm before the storm: the water is flat this morning on the Mersey River, which will be one of the first parts of the country hit by Ciara

Tomorrow, a yellow rain warning covers the entire country, while an amber wind warning has been extended to cover almost all of England and Wales

Drivers are warned to be very careful on the roads due to the potential for difficult conditions caused by heavy rains, particularly on coastal or exposed routes.

It is also recommended to those who venture outdoors to finish, since the storm brings a cold wave that will sink temperatures up to -5 ° C.

Ciara, the most widespread storm in seven years, will begin its sweep in Scotland around 3 p.m., just over an hour before the country's rugby team faces England in Edinburgh.

The confrontation between the Six Nations is still scheduled to continue, but many other events throughout the weekend have been eliminated for fear of windy conditions causing a killing.

A Scottish Rugby spokesman said: & # 39; Scottish Rugby hopes to welcome fans to the international matches that will be held this weekend. As part of our usual preparations, we are closely monitoring weather forecasts in light of possible adverse conditions & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Satellite images show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara, which was catapulted across the Atlantic on Saturday brings a large swirl of clouds

The London Winter Run 10k event, which will be attended by 25,000 runners tomorrow, was canceled after organizers said "they could not guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers."

Network Rail has urged passengers to travel only tomorrow if it is & # 39; absolutely necessary & # 39 ;, and said many of its routes will be slower.

The RAC spokesman, Simon Williams, also expected bad conditions and said: "It's black Sunday to travel." More traffic accidents are expected due to debris and vehicles that deviate from the course & # 39; & # 39 ;.

People in coastal cities are warned not to get too close to the water, which will spray the walls of the sea in the middle of a gusty weather.

Enjoy it while it lasts! Two people were seen enjoying a walk on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, on Saturday before the Ciara storm hit the United Kingdom.

Winter sun: dozens of people took advantage of the bright but agile day to take a walk on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset

Guy Addington, regional leader of water security in the RNLI, said: & # 39; This bad weather could make visiting our coasts around the United Kingdom and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous marine conditions.

& # 39; If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coast Guard. If you have something that floats to what they can hold on to, throw it at them. Do not go to the water yourself, too many people drown trying to save others.

Tomorrow, a yellow wind warning covers the entire country, while an amber warning has been issued for the southeast of England as Ciara rolls towards the mainland.

Many attractions have dismayed tourists by closing the store, including the Royal Parks that announced that it will close all eight London parks, including Green Park, Hyde Park and St James's Park.

In a statement, they said: "In contact with our tree experts and the Health and Safety team, we have made this decision to ensure the safety of all park users, including users of vehicles and cyclists."

Everything is quiet: many people tweeted their photos of & # 39; calm before the storm & # 39; before the storm Ciara

Storm conditions will begin to affect Scotland today (left) before Great Britain soaks on Sunday (right)

Weather maps show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara catapulted across the Atlantic, bringing 30-foot waves to the southwest and northwest coasts and 50-foot waves at sea.

The wind is still a problem on Monday, but it is the additional threat of heavy snowfall that has caused another yellow warning, between midnight on Sunday and noon on Tuesday.

Areas above 490 feet (150 m) can wait up to an inch of snow, rising to four inches above 980 feet (300 m). The Meteorological Office also forecast lightning strikes, snowstorms and "considerable snow drift."

Looking ahead, Chief meteorologist Frank Saunders added: “ In the wake of the Ciara storm, it will remain unstable and windy throughout the United Kingdom and will become colder with winter rains and ice, an additional danger, as we We enter the new week. & # 39;

Everything about to change? The weather is forecast to be windy with the possibility of snow as a new week begins (photo shows Bournemouth Beach on Saturday)

Warnings: Travelers have been told to be careful when on the roads and to wait for delays on trains and ferries (Bournemouth is shown before Storm Ciara on Saturday)

CalMac chief operating officer Robert Morrison said: "The weather for the weekend seems extremely problematic in terms of delivering a scheduled schedule." There is a very high possibility of weather-related interruption in the services on the 28 routes & # 39 ;.

Ben Aldous, patrol of the year of the RAC, said: & # 39; Drivers should be very careful with the forecast of strong winds for this weekend, especially on coastal or exposed routes. Combine the force of the wind with heavy rains, and you have a recipe for some treacherous driving conditions.

“ We strongly recommend that drivers reduce their speed and leave a lot of space between their vehicle and those around them, and be especially careful when passing high-sided vehicles when the possibility of strong cross winds can divert them from the course. Drivers in rural areas should be especially cautious in the face of falling debris.