The star of & # 39; Wild Wild West & # 39; Robert Conrad died at 84

The actor best known for his role as Secret Service agent James T. West in the classic & # 39; Wild Wild West & # 39; It is announced by his family that he died at the age of 84.

Actor Robert Conrad He has died at age 84.

The star of the television hit of the 1960s "The wild wild west"Conrad was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1935. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1950s and obtained a recurring role in the television show."Hawaiian eye".

He will be best remembered for his role as the Secret Service agent James T. West in "The Wild Wild West," which aired in the United States from 1965 to 1969. He repeated the role for a film version of the series.

Conrad also appeared in the movies "Murph the Surf","The lady in red","Samurai Cowboy"Y"Dead on the ground".

"He lived a wonderfully long life and although the family is sad for his death, he will live forever in their hearts," a family spokesman told People.