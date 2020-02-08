The star of & # 39; 1000 lb & # 39; Tammy Slaton dating a married man whose wife is & # 39; very sick & # 39;

FTA

The TLC reality star proudly shows her new boyfriend Jerry Sykes on social media and doesn't care, even if he is married and his wife has a terminal illness.

Tammy Slaton She introduced her boyfriend named Jerry Sykes on Twitter, posting a couple of selfies with the man. The "1000 lb sisters"Star proudly called him his" bae for life "and added colorful heart emojis in his note.

The TLC reality star was quickly criticized when it was revealed that he is a married man. She defended their relationship, saying she already knew about her marriage and that she didn't need anyone to tell her.

Tammy Slaton introduces her boyfriend

Apparently, Tammy didn't care that he was married because his wife is "very sick." She responded to one of her followers: "Do you know that I do know that you are married and that your wife is very sick, so you are not telling me anything you do not know?"

When another congratulated her on finding her first love, she revealed that she is bisexual and that he is not really her first lover. "Today is not my first love that I have been with women and men before being with Jerry," he wrote.

Although dating a married man whose wife has a terminal illness didn't seem right, she didn't seem to care, since she added: "I think Jerry is who you know, I mean, and yes, being friends is really cool, I don't matter. "

A fan commented: "I don't understand all the congratulations." Dude is a married man. Until he takes care of his business and dissolves it, Tammy is just a secondary girl. "Another said:" Worse, his wife is sick. "Another wrote:" So the vows and promises he made mean nothing .. In sickness and in health. Tammy, girl, you can do better. "

Other similar comments, "I'm glad you agree to be a house destroyer. Don't get mad when people say you're rubbish … your actions speak for themselves."

Tammy struck back at his critics. She was enraged, "What if you are still out of my business, you roll over like hell instead of telling me that I have no life or what is apparently necessary for you because you are trying to ruin mine (sic)."