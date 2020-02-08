The real reason why Nene Leakes hired Lisa Bloom

Nene Leakes definitely made fans talk when he turned to social media to reveal that he had hired celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom. Her good friend Wendy Williams explained in her talk show why the Real Housewives of Atlanta star made the decision.

Nene has been at war with his co-stars, mainly Kenya Moore, for quite some time.

He posted a picture of Lisa next to a title that said: Feliz Happy now I have @lisabloomesq on my team! I was silent for a long time and gathered information along the way. Now I'm going to make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence go here👉🏾 (email protected) ’

Many assumed that he was preparing to go to war with one or more of the Atlanta ladies, but it turns out that is not the case, for now.

Wendy told his audience: "It's not about his personal life with his family. It's about the side hustle … whether it's a wig line, a clothes line, fashion, acting roles, everything. Nene doesn't know "Well why everyone was so lovely that I suddenly heard nothing." That's why he hired Lisa to get to the bottom of housewives and her personal business and that busy side. "

Bloom really hasn't made a name for herself to run business. That said, Nene could have told Wendy something a little more misleading because the last time he trusted the media mogul, he made headlines for announcing his departure from RHOA.

Leakes then said that she and Wendy are still friends, but she doesn't know who to trust.

Ndy Wendy and I are friends. I have aired on many occasions. That particular day, I didn't let off steam with her, I just sent her a text message. And then he went to the couch and started talking. I think personal private conversations should be kept private. I think anyone should be able to let off steam with a friend without a friend expelling him totally or telling him what he said to someone. I just … it wasn't a great thing, "he explained in his YouTube video.

What do you think is the truth?



