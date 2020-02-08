The Premier League executive director warns of risk to clubs if the quota of foreign players is reduced | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfe26f9de6b5c6fc894e2dec10c621a0211% %MINIFYHTMLfe26f9de6b5c6fc894e2dec10c621a0212%

Richard Masters: "If I had a quota system that was very different from Europe, it would put our best clubs at a great disadvantage,quot;





%MINIFYHTMLfe26f9de6b5c6fc894e2dec10c621a0213% %MINIFYHTMLfe26f9de6b5c6fc894e2dec10c621a0214% Premier League executive director Richard Masters warned against reducing the quota for foreign players

%MINIFYHTMLfe26f9de6b5c6fc894e2dec10c621a0215% %MINIFYHTMLfe26f9de6b5c6fc894e2dec10c621a0216%

Falling below 16 foreign players in a team of 25 men could put English clubs at a disadvantage compared to their European rivals, the Premier League executive director Richard Masters warned.

Discussions continue between the league and the Football Association about the composition of the squadrons that play after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The FA favors the relaxation of the restrictions that currently exist around non-EU players, provided that no club exceeds 13 foreign players in a team of 25 players.

Currently, clubs are allowed 17 foreign players in their squad, and it is understood that the Premier League is interested in retaining that figure, with its guiding principle that the league must have the best English talent playing with the best that the world It has to offer.

Masters said: "It remains to be seen what the solution is: we are not close to anything.

"If you had a quota system that was very different from Europe, you would put our best clubs at a great disadvantage because I think the average number of foreign players that the most likely winner of the Champions League is 16. So, if our clubs They were lower than that would be a disadvantage for them.

"The opinion of the Premier League and clubs is that the system is working. It is offering a good cohort of talented young England players."

Sergio Agüero has scored 180 goals in the Premier League, a record for a foreign player

"I don't blame the FA for wanting to be clear and for ensuring that the situation continues."

"We agree on that. We just don't want to take any risks with the current system. We don't want to take any risks with the Premier League because it's phenomenally successful."

As of February 7, the average number of qualified players in England (EQP) in the initial lineups during the 2019-20 season in the Premier League was 34.8 percent, dropping to 27.2 percent for the & # 39; six large & # 39; clubs

That is higher than the minimum figure of 30% last season, but the increase is largely due to an increase of more than 20% in Chelsea, which had been subject to a transfer ban in the window last summer , while promoting clubs. Sheffield United and Aston Villa have averaged more than 40 percent.

1:21 Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News assesses the implications of the Premier League plan to enforce supporters' bans on all 20 grounds Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports News assesses the implications of the Premier League plan to enforce supporters' bans on all 20 grounds

England manager Gareth Southgate, commenting on the 2018-19 figures in May last year, said: "The first thing we have to do is stop the fall. We have to keep the chart from sliding."

"Because it is not correct to say that we are not developing good players. I think that is really important."

The FA believes that increasing access to the hiring of foreign players, but avoiding an increase in the number, would benefit English football.

Clubs in England will have one more transfer window to sign players according to existing rules before the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31.

4:39 Sky Sports News reviews the essential statistics for this weekend's Premier League and Championship games with Matt Jarvis and Matthew Upson Sky Sports News reviews the essential statistics for this weekend's Premier League and Championship games with Matt Jarvis and Matthew Upson

Masters said: "In a perfect world, this will be resolved before the summer transfer window and that would give clubs the certainty of knowing what the immigration system would be in the January transfer window."

"That would be the perfect world, but if it takes longer than that, so be it. It is correct, we do it well and we probably also recognize that the system does not have to be inflexible for 10 years and is something that can evolve." "