The original cast of & # 39; Friends & # 39; is close to signing an agreement for the special meeting

Warner Bros. Studies

According to reports, the script-free meeting special will help launch the next HBO Max streaming service, as its six main stars are expected to earn between $ 3 and $ 4 million each.

Up News Info –

According to reports, the long-awaited "Friends" special is moving forward, with the original cast of the show ready to return.

According to Deadline, the one-hour special will help launch the next HBO Max streaming service, which will also host the entire "Friends" library, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

%MINIFYHTML7ad95ede1486a376b26ed63ae51a7e8c11% %MINIFYHTML7ad95ede1486a376b26ed63ae51a7e8c12%

Apparently, an agreement is ready to be signed for the special meeting without script, with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Y Matt LeBlanc Everyone expected to return.

Each of the six stars will pay between $ 3 (£ 2.3 million) and $ 4 million (£ 3.1 million) for the show, the publication reported.

Last month, HBO content director Max Kevin Reilly revealed about the project on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association: "There is interest in every way, and yet we can't seem to align that interest to press the button ". in that, so today, unfortunately, it is still a ".

Meanwhile, the cast of the program has been open about their interest in meeting for a professional project, after keeping up with their personal lives.