The original cast of & # 39; Friends & # 39; is close to signing an agreement for the special meeting

According to reports, the script-free meeting special will help launch the next HBO Max streaming service, as its six main stars are expected to earn between $ 3 and $ 4 million each.
According to reports, the long-awaited "Friends" special is moving forward, with the original cast of the show ready to return.
According to Deadline, the one-hour special will help launch the next HBO Max streaming service, which will also host the entire "Friends" library, which ran from 1994 to 2004.
Apparently, an agreement is ready to be signed for the special meeting without script, with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Y Matt LeBlanc Everyone expected to return.
Each of the six stars will pay between $ 3 (£ 2.3 million) and $ 4 million (£ 3.1 million) for the show, the publication reported.
Last month, HBO content director Max Kevin Reilly revealed about the project on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association: "There is interest in every way, and yet we can't seem to align that interest to press the button ". in that, so today, unfortunately, it is still a ".
Meanwhile, the cast of the program has been open about their interest in meeting for a professional project, after keeping up with their personal lives.