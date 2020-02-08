The number of deaths from viruses in China increases to more than 800, as infections increase Coronavirus outbreak news

%MINIFYHTML6fc6705de0f511703d588872cb9e3a2e11% %MINIFYHTML6fc6705de0f511703d588872cb9e3a2e12%

The death toll on the continent from the coronavirus increased to 811, the National Health Commission said Sunday, when a Japanese and an American became the first foreigners to die from the disease in China.

The commission reported 89 deaths across the country until midnight on Saturday with 81 of the deaths in Hubei, the central province at the heart of the outbreak.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML6fc6705de0f511703d588872cb9e3a2e13% %MINIFYHTML6fc6705de0f511703d588872cb9e3a2e14%

More people have died of coronavirus in China than worldwide during the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) 2002-2003, with a total number of infections in the country that increased to 37,198.

%MINIFYHTML6fc6705de0f511703d588872cb9e3a2e15% %MINIFYHTML6fc6705de0f511703d588872cb9e3a2e16%

Two people died from the virus outside of mainland China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, and at least 25 countries have confirmed cases.

Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China and several countries have evacuated their citizens from Wuhan and Hubei Province in an attempt to stop the spread of the infection.

Here are the latest updates:

Sunday February 9

Singapore evacuates 174 on second flight from Wuhan

Singapore set up a second evacuation flight from Wuhan on Sunday, bringing 174 Singaporeans and their families home, his foreign ministry said.

The city-state evacuated 92 Singaporean people from Wuhan on January 30, some of which have been confirmed infected.

Returning passengers will undergo a medical examination upon arrival at Singapore's Changi Airport, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday. Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to hospitals designated for a more detailed examination, while the remaining passengers will be quarantined for 14 days.

The flight also took some Chinese citizens back to Wuhan, he added.

Read the updates on Saturday, February 8 here.