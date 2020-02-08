Home Latest News The national narrative becomes Hindi: Shashi Tharoor

The national narrative becomes Hindi: Shashi Tharoor

Press Trust of India

Shashi Tharoor, speaking at the Kolkata Literature Festival, said that the language of the Indian narrative has moved "overwhelmingly,quot; to the north, "the so-called BIMARU states like Bihar, MP, UP, moving from places like Bengal or Kerala,quot; .

Main leader of the Shashi Tharoor Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said Saturday that southern and northeastern India will become "irrelevant,quot; compared to the north, as the national narrative is increasingly becoming a Hindi-speaking language.

"The south and northeast will be irrelevant compared to the north," he said.

Referring to a "trivial fact," Tharoor said in parliament, BJP ministers respond in Hindi to questions asked in English, since "this is their audience."

"Creating a primarily Hindu rashtra is a fundamental assault on the basis of nationality …" said the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentarian during a session on & # 39; Disorder, darkness and Tharoor style & # 39 ;.

Tharoor said the old idiom that when Bengal catches a cold in India sneezes, it is no longer true. "Instead, now if northern India catches a cold, Bengal, Kerala sneezes. It is her cold that affects us."

He said that one magical thing about the country is that one can be a good Bengali, a good Muslim, but also a good Indian.

"You are sure of your different identities because you are sure of your Indian identity guaranteed by the Constitution," added the three-time congressional deputy.

