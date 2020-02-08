Home Entertainment The most memorable Oscar hosts of all time

The most memorable Oscar hosts of all time

Bradley Lamb
Like last year, the Oscar 2020 Awards You will not have a dedicated ceremony host.

In past years, celebrities like Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harrisand presenters of talk shows Jimmy Kimmel Y Ellen Degeneres They have hosted the annual ceremony.

Some hosts were criticized for their performances, thanks to some questionable jokes. Remember Oscar 2013 host and Family man creator Seth MacFarlanethe musical number of "We Saw Your Boobs,quot;? It was not so good then and would probably never air today …

Y Anne Hathaway Y James FrancoThe rare co-hosting season in 2011 was also memorable for the wrong reason: the lack of chemistry.

And the presenter of the 2019 Oscars said goodbye even before the show was aired; After it was announced that Kevin Hart would take the reins, withdrew from the concert after being criticized for past homophobic comments, comments for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that, for the first time since 1989, no one would host the Oscars.

But most of the Oscars' hosts were praised for their performances and some were invited back. Billy Crystal He has hosted the Oscars nine times!

Check out the most memorable Oscar hosts of all time.

Paul W. Bailey / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images

Bob Hope, 1960

The comedian organized the Oscars a record 19 times, beginning in 1940 when gone With the Wind he took home the best movie, until 1978 when Annie hall He was awarded the grand prize.

Johnny Carson, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

ABC Photo Archives / ABC through Getty Images

Johnny Carson, 1984

The legendary night presenter presented the program five times, beginning in 1979 when The deer Hunter He won the Best Movie.

Goldie Hawn, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

Bettman / Getty Images

Goldie Hawn, 1987

The beloved Hollywood actress dazzled in a black court dress under the year she co-hosted the awards program with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.

David Letterman, Oscar, Oscar hosts

DON EMMERT / AFP / Getty Images

David Letterman, 1995

The My Next Guest needs no introduction … star was the host of the Robert Zemeckis awards show of the year Gump forest He won the Best Movie.

Whoopi Goldberg, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg, 2002

The comedian, actress and now Sight Co-presenter had a bit of fun as a presenter in 2002. She previously hosted the program in 1994, 1996 and 1999.

Steve Martin, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

Brian Vander Brug / LA Times through Getty Images

Steve Martin, 2003

The actor was the host of the year that Catherine Zeta-Jones took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the musical, Chicago He also hosted the Oscars in 2001 and in 2010, along with Alec Baldwin.

Jon Stewart, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times through Getty Images

Jon Stewart, 2006

The former nighttime presenter presented the program in 2006 and 2008, and received mixed reviews from critics.

Hugh Jackman, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman, 2009

The favorite of the United States X Men Wolverine was the host of the show of the year Slumdog Millionaire He won the Best Movie.

Steve Martin, Alec Baldwin, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin, 2010

Guess who is back? Martin was the host of the program again, this time with 30 rocks Baldwin star.

James Franco, Anne Hathaway, Oscar

Bob D & # 39; Amico, ABC

James Franco and Anne Hathaway, 2011

Perhaps Oscar's most memorable duo is for this pair. Fans of pop culture still talk about their chemistry, or their lack.

Billy Crystal, Academy Awards, Oscar hosts

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times through Getty Images

Billy Crystal, 2012

Nine is the number of times the actor has hosted the great night of Hollywood. More recently it was 2012 when The artist It became the first silent film to win the Best Film since 1929.

2013 Oscars Show, Seth MacFarlane

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane, 2013

The comedian's host job was considered controversial and criticized by both the public and critics, but MacFarlane says he was still asked to return as a host for the following year.

Ellen DeGeneres, Oscar

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres, 2014

The most emblematic Oscar presenter of the 21st century goes to the presenter of the daytime talk show who not only dressed like a fairy on stage, but also delivered pizza to the public and took the selfie full of stars that, at that time, became the photo that I liked the most on Twitter. She also hosted the Oscars in 2007.

Neil Patrick Harris, Oscar

© 2015 American Broadcasting Companies

Neil Patrick Harris, 2015

the How I met your mother Star has presented the Tony Awards four times, but decided to change the pace, presenting the Oscars the year Birdman He won for Best Film.

Chris Rock, Oscar 2016, Academy Awards

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Chris Rock, 2016

The comedian has presented the program twice, in 2005 and 2016. During his last concert, he made the program more memorable by selling cookies from scout girls to the audience.

Jimmy Kimmel, Oscar 2018, Show

Rob Latour / REX / Shutterstock

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018

The night host hosted the Oscars for the first time in 2017 and returned in 2018, after the impressive La La Land Y Moonlight moment that was seen all over the world.

The Oscars 2020 will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

