The most memorable Oscar hosts of all time

Like last year, the Oscar 2020 Awards You will not have a dedicated ceremony host.

In past years, celebrities like Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harrisand presenters of talk shows Jimmy Kimmel Y Ellen Degeneres They have hosted the annual ceremony.

Some hosts were criticized for their performances, thanks to some questionable jokes. Remember Oscar 2013 host and Family man creator Seth MacFarlanethe musical number of "We Saw Your Boobs,quot;? It was not so good then and would probably never air today …

Y Anne Hathaway Y James FrancoThe rare co-hosting season in 2011 was also memorable for the wrong reason: the lack of chemistry.

And the presenter of the 2019 Oscars said goodbye even before the show was aired; After it was announced that Kevin Hart would take the reins, withdrew from the concert after being criticized for past homophobic comments, comments for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that, for the first time since 1989, no one would host the Oscars.

But most of the Oscars' hosts were praised for their performances and some were invited back. Billy Crystal He has hosted the Oscars nine times!