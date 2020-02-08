The most memorable Oscar hosts of all time

Like last year, the Oscar 2020 Awards You will not have a dedicated ceremony host.
In past years, celebrities like Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harrisand presenters of talk shows Jimmy Kimmel Y Ellen Degeneres They have hosted the annual ceremony.
Some hosts were criticized for their performances, thanks to some questionable jokes. Remember Oscar 2013 host and Family man creator Seth MacFarlanethe musical number of "We Saw Your Boobs,quot;? It was not so good then and would probably never air today …
Y Anne Hathaway Y James FrancoThe rare co-hosting season in 2011 was also memorable for the wrong reason: the lack of chemistry.
And the presenter of the 2019 Oscars said goodbye even before the show was aired; After it was announced that Kevin Hart would take the reins, withdrew from the concert after being criticized for past homophobic comments, comments for which he apologized. The Academy then announced that, for the first time since 1989, no one would host the Oscars.
But most of the Oscars' hosts were praised for their performances and some were invited back. Billy Crystal He has hosted the Oscars nine times!
Bob Hope, 1960
The comedian organized the Oscars a record 19 times, beginning in 1940 when gone With the Wind he took home the best movie, until 1978 when Annie hall He was awarded the grand prize.
Johnny Carson, 1984
The legendary night presenter presented the program five times, beginning in 1979 when The deer Hunter He won the Best Movie.
Goldie Hawn, 1987
The beloved Hollywood actress dazzled in a black court dress under the year she co-hosted the awards program with Chevy Chase and Paul Hogan.
David Letterman, 1995
The My Next Guest needs no introduction … star was the host of the Robert Zemeckis awards show of the year Gump forest He won the Best Movie.
Whoopi Goldberg, 2002
The comedian, actress and now Sight Co-presenter had a bit of fun as a presenter in 2002. She previously hosted the program in 1994, 1996 and 1999.
Steve Martin, 2003
The actor was the host of the year that Catherine Zeta-Jones took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the musical, Chicago He also hosted the Oscars in 2001 and in 2010, along with Alec Baldwin.
Jon Stewart, 2006
The former nighttime presenter presented the program in 2006 and 2008, and received mixed reviews from critics.
Hugh Jackman, 2009
The favorite of the United States X Men Wolverine was the host of the show of the year Slumdog Millionaire He won the Best Movie.
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin, 2010
Guess who is back? Martin was the host of the program again, this time with 30 rocks Baldwin star.
James Franco and Anne Hathaway, 2011
Perhaps Oscar's most memorable duo is for this pair. Fans of pop culture still talk about their chemistry, or their lack.
Billy Crystal, 2012
Nine is the number of times the actor has hosted the great night of Hollywood. More recently it was 2012 when The artist It became the first silent film to win the Best Film since 1929.
Seth MacFarlane, 2013
The comedian's host job was considered controversial and criticized by both the public and critics, but MacFarlane says he was still asked to return as a host for the following year.
Ellen DeGeneres, 2014
The most emblematic Oscar presenter of the 21st century goes to the presenter of the daytime talk show who not only dressed like a fairy on stage, but also delivered pizza to the public and took the selfie full of stars that, at that time, became the photo that I liked the most on Twitter. She also hosted the Oscars in 2007.
Neil Patrick Harris, 2015
the How I met your mother Star has presented the Tony Awards four times, but decided to change the pace, presenting the Oscars the year Birdman He won for Best Film.
Chris Rock, 2016
The comedian has presented the program twice, in 2005 and 2016. During his last concert, he made the program more memorable by selling cookies from scout girls to the audience.
Jimmy Kimmel, 2018
The night host hosted the Oscars for the first time in 2017 and returned in 2018, after the impressive La La Land Y Moonlight moment that was seen all over the world.
