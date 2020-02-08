The legendary footballer PK Banerjee was hospitalized and responded well to the treatment

The great Indian football P.K. Banerjee was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday. He is responding well to treatment and his condition has been declared stable now.

The 83-year-old man had previously been admitted to the hospital in January due to electrolyte imbalance, urinary problems, Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was subsequently discharged on January 23.

"He is being treated by a panel of specialists that includes pulmonologist Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Tanmoy Banerjee. He has also been supervised by a neuroscience team under L.N. Tripathy and Sunandan Basu," a statement said.

Banerjee played primarily as a striker and was part of the Indian team that won gold in the 1962 Asian Games.