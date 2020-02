It is the time of strawberry harvest for farmers in Gaza, with most of the berries aimed at consumers in the occupied West Bank.

But Israel's blockade means that taking them there is a challenge and Israel has also banned the use of certain fertilizers.

Stefanie Dekker of Al Jazeera reports from Beit Lahiya in the north of the Gaza Strip.