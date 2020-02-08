The high sowing of West Virginia in the NCAA preview suggests that March Madness selections still need adjustment

%MINIFYHTML8324b45bd2fd93b775eb1f4c966bc60311% %MINIFYHTML8324b45bd2fd93b775eb1f4c966bc60312%

If you are looking for a number, fact or occasion that justifies that West Virginia be placed on the No. 2 seed line in the NCAA projected support for the March Madness 2020 edition, you will need to hydrate in advance. This is work

Because not all the usual things that would justify that degree of respect apply, elevate mountaineers above such accomplished equipment as Florida State, Seton Hall and Maryland.

And this is important, although the annual revelation of the NCAA selection committee on Saturday is neither official nor binding, because it demonstrates how the committee thinks and suggests that at least part of the NCAA selection process still does not work.

What gave West Virginia a No. 2 seed?

High level cumulative victories? WVU has a 4-3 record against the Quad-1 opposition. Seton Hall is 7-4, Maryland is 6-4 and Florida State is 4-2. Extend that to Quad 2, and the Mountaineers are 10-4, just like Maryland, while Seton Hall is 12-5 and FSU is 9-3.

Great specific performances? West Virginia's best victory was on a neutral court against NET No. 16 Ohio State. There are five Big Ten teams that can say they beat the Buckeyes. Minnesota did it twice. Wisconsin did it on the OSU court.

In comparison, Seton Hall beat No. 9 Maryland at home and No. 11 Butler on the way. Florida State beat No. 7 Louisville in a real road game.

Record? West Virginia 18-4 is better than Seton Hall 17-5, identical to Maryland and not as good as FSU 19-3.

So what happened here? There are two explanations for the West Virginia position, and neither is enough.

One is the direct classification by computer. West Virginia is number 9 on the network and number 7 according to KenPom. That is ahead of Seton Hall (No. 13 in both) and FSU (No. 14 in NET, No. 19 in KenPom), although only one place ahead of No. 10 Maryland.

However, if that is a factor, why NET No. 8 Arizona is not even listed as one of the top 16?

This is more likely: West Virginia has schedule No. 4 and schedule No. 5 out of conference in Division I. This has been achieved in part because the Mountaineers played against NET No. 4 Kansas on the road. They lost. But a more important component of that calendar rating is that they only faced two games in Quad 4.

How can I say this diplomatically … and what?

Does the fact that a team has played three or five minor races tell you something about your merit as a candidate for the NCAA Tournament? Three words that you should never hear again in the debate about the selection process are "strength of the schedule." SOS is integrated in each metric that the NCAA recognizes that it uses (NET, KenPom, KPI of Kevin Pauga) and in each one that it can use.

It is evident in the Quad system and the performance of each team against those levels of opponents. The strength of the calendar must be banished from the tournament history along with the RPI and the "last 10 games,quot; factor.

West Virginia could still prove that it is worthy of a No. 2 seed, or better. He has remaining games against Baylor and Kansas and could face one or both in the Big 12 Tournament.

This is an excellent team, and West Virginia has earned significant recognition from the committee. And it doesn't have a great consequence that the Mountaineers are a No. 2 seed in a projection of parentheses that the committee could destroy on Monday if it wishes, or that it could be usurped by the results of the next five weeks.

However, the committee still joins some obsolete or redundant tools, even when the RPI fades into the rearview mirror. There is no reason to avoid even greater progress.

Key conclusions of the NCAA support preview

– Seeds No. 1 had no brain. No. 1 in general Baylor in the south, Kansas in the midwest, Gonzaga in the west and the state of San Diego in the east. Duke Athletic Director Kevin White, chairman of the selection committee, said those four were the best unanimously and that "there was a small separation between four and five." The fifth team, according to White, was Duke, placed as the No. 2 seed in the East.

– Gonzaga's advantage over the state of San Diego for the Western Region No. 1 was surprising. The Zag are ranked behind the Aztecs in NET and KenPom. The committee put weight on the Zags victories over Arizona and NET No. 19 Oregon, while SDSU's main victory is over No. 22 Creighton.

– Maryland could keep going up. Currently leading the Big Ten Conference, the Terps defeated Illinois on the road Friday night to claim first place in the league alone. If they had lost that game, they could have slipped, but NCAA Vice President Dan Gavitt said: "They are actually much closer to line 2."

– The depth of the Big Ten is hurting the league, as suggested by SN. Only two teams were included among the 16 main seeds, Maryland as seed No. 3 and Michigan State as No. 4. Maryland has more Quad-1 wins than each team on line 2; so do Penn State, Iowa and Illinois. But they also have more defeats.

NCAA support preview sowing by region

East: No. 1 San Diego State, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Butler

South: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Louisville, No. 3 Seton Hall, No. 4 Auburn

Midwest No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Dayton, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Michigan State

West: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 West Virginia, No. 3 Villanova, No. 4 Oregon