The head of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, still does not think about the summer renewal | Soccer news





Pep Guardiola is more focused on winning trophies this season than planning his squad's appearance for the next campaign

Pep Guardiola says he hasn't thought much about renewing the Manchester City team this summer.

%MINIFYHTML596480eee56c7aa001f357604856aa0a11% %MINIFYHTML596480eee56c7aa001f357604856aa0a12%

The city is expected to make some changes for the next period after a disappointing defense of the Premier League title this season.

The Guardiola team, which started the campaign in hopes of winning a third consecutive league crown, beats Liverpool's current leaders by 22 points.

Guardiola said: "I don't know. I have an idea, but I didn't even have contact with anyone about that because, during the season, I'm not too prepared to think about that."

"Of course we have to do something because David (Silva) leaves and in some positions we are going to do it, but I don't know how many or how much because the market is always difficult and there are still two or three months and two or three months can change many things.

Man City vs West Ham Live

"There are still incredible things to fight for. We are in a final in two or three weeks to win one more title and we have the FA Cup, the league to try to finish in second place and fight for qualification for the next Champions League. Season and two big games against Real Madrid. "

The long-term future of Guardiola is not clear. The Spaniard is hired only for the end of next season and it has been speculated that he could leave even earlier.

David Silva leaves Manchester City at the end of the season

The Spaniard, however, insists that his situation will have little influence on the players when they consider whether to join the City or not.

He said: "That is not the only reason why they come here, because I am here. We have been in contact with others who did not come when I was here.

0:30 Guardiola has urged Lionel Messi to finish his career in Barcelona amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou to go to Manchester City. Guardiola has urged Lionel Messi to finish his career in Barcelona amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou to go to Manchester City.

"I think the club is big and good enough to be attractive to players who want to play like us, or who watch television and watch us and have played against them."

"They will still want to come for economic reasons, or simply because they want to play for City. I think Man City is not a bad solution for the players."

"The club was stable and moving forward before coming here. I am not the reason why, the club is good enough and we need players to believe they can help us."