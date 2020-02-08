The former US national security adviser UU. Susan Rice is not here for Snoop Dogg's comments on Gayle King

%MINIFYHTML3bfb3297003579cbdea3e868202f3d5711% %MINIFYHTML3bfb3297003579cbdea3e868202f3d5712%

Discussions about the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant have changed rapidly, as previous accusations have begun to draw attention to his achievements. Many people have begun to intervene in the subject, including Susan Rice and Gayle King. He's under fire after asking Lisa Leslie some questions about those complaints.

People come by Gayle from left to right, and Uncle Snoop is one of the greatest in doing so. In a now viral video, he not only questions Gayle's intentions, but also insults him. As of now, it seems that most of the Internet is attacking Gayle, and Susan Rice is not here at all.

In a tweet, the former national security adviser makes it clear that she is not here for Snoop Dogg's derogatory comments, and even sends him a small warning.

This is negligible. Gayle King is one of the journalists with more principles, fair and hard. Snoop, shit back. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won't be pretty. https://t.co/nUxcYCLS62 – Susan Rice (@ AmbassadorRice) February 8, 2020

As of now, there has been no news from Uncle Snoop in response to Ambassador Rice, but if you need a reminder of what has happened so far, check it out:

See this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Brianne D! @beedev_ ______________________________________ # Roommates, #GayleKing has been on trend for a few days, after an interview he did with #LisaLeslie. If you remember, she asked some questions regarding some past accusations against #KobeBryant, and people are certainly not here for that. ______________________________________ And while Gayle said his article about his intentions behind asking the questions, Kobe fans aren't convinced. Now, Gayle's best friend, #OprahWinfrey, is speaking on his behalf. ______________________________________ In an interview with the ladies of @hodaandjenna, Oprah says that Gayel is "not doing well,quot;, as he is receiving now. Click on the link in our biography to read more! (🎥: @todayshow) A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in February 7, 2020 at 9:02 a.m. PST