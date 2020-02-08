The first supermoon of the decade rises above Britain

The British will receive an astronomical gift this weekend when a & # 39; supermoon & # 39; It becomes visible in the heavens, for the first time in a decade.

A supermoon is different from the normal moon in that it is the satellite planet at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger.

Tonight's delivery, seen in London, Portsmouth and Berkshire more clearly, is one of four similar events that will take place in 2020.

The Snow Moon rises behind the Spinnaker Tower, a 170-meter observation tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday, enjoying meals while the phenomenon looms over the structure.

A plane passes the snow moon, seen from Richmond Park, London. It is the first supermoon of the decade, the first of four this year.

The natural phenomenon is also called Snow Moon, as it often coincides with heavy snowfall.

It was also traditionally known as the Moon of Hunger due to the challenging hunting conditions at this time of year.

Astronomers have predicted that the phenomenon will be visible throughout the night until 07:55 on Sunday, before getting up again at 17:15.

It is also believed that the moon will only reach its peak and will be fully visible for 20 minutes in the United Kingdom, with the climate restrictions of the Ciara storm also prepared to hamper the images.

However, it is possible to see the supermoon in all its splendor thanks to a live broadcast from Rome showing the show.

The exact moment of & # 39; fullness & # 39 ;, when the Moon is directly opposite the Sun is at 07:33 on Sunday, February 9.

The moon rises above the Fragment, in central London on Saturday. It is believed that the moon will only reach its peak and will be fully visible for 20 minutes in the United Kingdom.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon almost coincides with the perigee, the closest the Moon reaches Earth in its elliptical orbit.

This means that it seems up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal, seen from Earth.

The full moon on February 9, 2020, almost coincides with the perigee on February 10, making it the nearest full fourth moon (and therefore the fourth largest) of 2020.

But the commentators disagree on whether it should be called a & # 39; supermoon & # 39 ;.

According to astronomer Fred Espenak, the full moon on February 9 is a supermoon, because it is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.

WHAT IS A SUPERMOON? A supermoon occurs when the moon is full and its orbit at its perigee point is closer to Earth. As the moon orbits an ellipse, its closest point, the perigee, will get very close to Earth. The furthest point of the ellipse is called apogee. When a full moon appears in the perigee, the moon looks brighter and larger than a normal moon, hence the nickname supermoon. On February 19 you will see the second lunar show in a supermoon trilogy. The first supermoon was & # 39; Blood Wolf Super Moon & # 39; on January 21 and the third will take place on March 21. On February 19, the moon will be 221,734 miles from Earth. For New Yorkers, the moon will rise at 5.46 p.m. and will be established at 7.35 a.m. on February 20, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory. UU. And it will be officially full at 10.53 a.m. EST according to NASA's Skycal.

However, others claim that a supermoon only occurs when the center of the moon is less than 223,694 miles (360,000 kilometers) from the center of the Earth.

According to this definition, only the full moons of March and April count as full moons in 2020.

Anyway, it should be a spectacular site for those who are lucky enough to take a look through the clouds.

If possible, one of the best times to see the moon is when it is near the horizon, due to an optical illusion that makes it appear even larger due to its relative size compared to buildings, trees and statues in the distance.

Astronomers advise photographers and sky watchers to download applications and maps to track the progress of the moon across the sky to facilitate sightings.

February's supermoon last year over London. The exact moment of & # 39; fullness & # 39; for the February super moon it will be at 07:33 GMT on Sunday, February 9 in the morning.

And for star enthusiasts, there are more things to see besides the moon this weekend.

"On the morning of the full moon on February 9, when the twilight of the morning begins, the planet Jupiter will be the brightest planet in the sky, and will appear in the southeast at about 8 degrees above the horizon," said Gordon Johnston of The NASA.

& # 39; The planet Saturn will then appear in brightness in the lower left corner of Jupiter about 2 degrees above the horizon.

"Lying approximately on a line with Saturn and Jupiter, the planet Mars will appear in the upper right corner of Jupiter about 19 degrees above the horizon."

Those who look to the sky on Sunday night could even see an asteroid fly by, according to Johnston.

& # 39; Sunday night, around 8 PM EST (2020-Feb-10 00:49 UTC with 1 hour, 15 minutes of uncertainty), Near Earth Object (2020 BK10), between 15 and 34 meters (50 to 112 feet) in diameter, the Earth will pass 1.9 lunar distances, traveling at 11.45 kilometers per second (25,600 miles per hour). "