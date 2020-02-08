The Braj saints disgusted at being ignored in Ram Temple's trust formation

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a Ram Temple trust in Parliament with the names of the members that make up the trust, the saints of the Braj region convened a special meeting that criticized the prime minister for "kidnapping "Escrow formation and place your chosen people in it.

After the meeting, the saints told IndiaToday.in that Mahant Nrityagopal Das, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, did not receive a place in the trust and no other saints from the Braj region who, according to the saints, were "unacceptable,quot; .

Ram Devanand Maharaj, a saint from the Braj region, said that Mahant Nrityagopal Das had played an important role in the agitation of the Ram Temple and that it cannot be set aside when trust is formed for the construction and administration of the temple of RAM.

He said: "While it is true that since the trust has a limited number of members, not everyone could be included in it, by ignoring the person, who has been at the forefront of the turmoil since it began, PM Modi lo He made it clear that he wants his own choices to be supreme in trust. "

Speaking on this issue, Phooldol Bihari Das Maharaj said that without the name of Mahant Nrityagopal Das, the trust "is not complete."

"However, the saints should not be disappointed. Surely the government has other better things in mind for the Mahant, who is also the president of Krishna Janmabhoomi Nyas. He said that this trust was only for the construction of the temple and that there was one left busy ".

Social activist Vijay Upadhyay said that not having a name in the trust does not mean that the saints have been restricted from contributing to the construction and administration of the temple.

"The saints should free themselves from the desire for a position in the trust and work together for the early construction of the temple in Ayodhya. This is also the duty of all Indians," said Vijay Upadhyay.

VHP leader Rajendra Singh Pankaj said that Mahant Nrityagopal Das's honor must be preserved and given a place in the trust. He said that the first meeting of the trust would be held after 10 days in Prayagraj and in the trust, the question of including the name of the Mahant would be raised.